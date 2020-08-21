Wish You Were Here: Working Memories

There are many ways to learn at UW–Madison, and in the classroom is only one. Badgers pick up many lessons — and a few bucks — from their student jobs. Whether you had an internship, a work-study position, or a meal job, those experiences taught you the meaning of fiscal responsibility, if nothing else.
We want to hear your stories about your student job or internship. Did you sling hash at Gordon’s? Wait tables at the Stone Pony? Fetch coffee for some office that didn’t know what to do with an intern, anyway? Tell us all about it.
Send us your
memory. (Include photos, please!) We’ll add it to this scrapbook. < Due to COVID-19 health concerns, Benji Erk, an essential food service staff member with University Housing, frequently cleans and disinfects cooler doors and other high-contact surfaces in the Gordon Avenue Market inside the Gordon Dining and Event Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on April 8, 2020. Only certain housing staff and some of the several hundred authorized-student residents still living in UW Housing residence halls have WiscCard access to the now locked building. The majority of the UW-Madison campus is closed in response to the rapidly-evolving health concerns of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison) SAFEwalk staff take a radio call about escorting a University of Wisconsin-Madison student to another campus location at night on Sept. 1, 2016. SAFEwalk is a free campus service that provides trained, two-person walking escorts throughout the main campus, with the exception of the UW Hospital and Eagle Heights areas on the far west side. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison) Undergraduate students Katelyn Van Treeck, left, and Megs Seeley (wearing holiday hat) help sell conifer trees and load them atop customers' cars during the UW-Madison Forestry Club's annual Christmas tree sale at the Stock Pavilion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Dec. 4, 2015. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison) UW student Neha Godwal (left) works with students enrolled in a UW-Madison Computer Science Catapult Club at Randall Elementary School on March 7, 2017. The outreach club pairs UW students taking Andrea Arpaci-Dusseau's Computer Science 402 class with K-12 students throughout the Madison school system to teach children how to code using Scratch, a program designed to provide an easy entry into programming. Arpaci-Dusseau is a recipient of a 2017 Distinguished Teaching Award. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison) At left of center, a School of Business student-peer advisor works with incoming first-year undergraduates to register for their classes using laptop computers during a Student Orientation, Advising and Registration (SOAR) session at College Library in Helen C. White Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Aug. 9, 2017. Sponsored by the Center for the First-Year Experience, the two-day SOAR sessions provide new students and their parents and guests an opportunity to meet with staff and advisors, register for classes, stay in a residence hall, take a campus tour and learn about campus resources. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison) At right, Campus and Visitor Relations (CAVR) guide Bre Begley leads a group of incoming first-year undergraduates and their parents through the Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery (WID) building during a Student Orientation, Advising and Registration (SOAR) campus tour at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Aug. 9, 2017. Sponsored by the Center for the First-Year Experience, the two-day SOAR sessions provide new students and their parents and guests an opportunity to meet with staff and advisors, register for classes, stay in a residence hall, take a campus tour and learn about campus resources. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison) Neva Paranjpe (left) presents her research project to attendees at the Undergraduate Research Symposium hosted in Varsity Hall at Union South at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on April 14, 2016. The annual event showcases student-led research, creative endeavors and service-learning projects. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison) Campus and Visitor Relations (CAVR) staff answer questions from guests stopping at the Campus & Community Information Welcome Desk in the newly renovated west wing of the Memorial Union at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on June 21, 2014. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison) Alejandro Alonso Galva operates the soundboard as undergraduates Sarah Hopefl, center, and Stephanie Awe, right, co-host "On Wisconsin," a show broadcast on WSUM student radio at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on April 7, 2014. (Photo By Jeff Miller/UW-Madison) UW student Kelsey Londo places prepared viral transport media into refrigerated storage to await final quality control approval prior to being assembled into COVID-19 viral testing kits at the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Lab (WVDL) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on July 2, 2020. T The WVDL is partnering with the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene, University Health Services, the School of Medicine and Public Health and others on campus to set up widespread COVID-19 testing for all students, faculty and staff in preparation to reopen the campus this fall. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison) University of Wisconsin-Madison undergraduate student Gina Lehrer hand-prunes overgrown brush as she walks a trail through Curtis Prairie at the UW Arboretum during summer on July 31, 2015. Lehrer, a junior studying forest and wildlife ecology and life science communication, has a summer job employed as an assistant ranger at the UW Arboretum. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison) Undeterred by darkening morning skies and an approaching storm front, a group of women maintain balance during an Outdoor UW standup paddleboard (SUP) yoga class led by instructor Sarah Calvert, second from right, on Lake Mendota near the Memorial Union Terrace at the University of Wisconsin-Madison during spring on June 12, 2016. Outdoor UW is home to outdoor equipment rentals and the Wisconsin Hoofers. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison) As dusk falls to night, people order food and drinks at The Brat Stand in a recently-renovated section of the Memorial Union Terrace at the University of Wisconsin-Madison following a spring sunset on June 2, 2016. In the background is the Terrace's new performance stage and Lake Mendota. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison) A Wisconsin Union staff member handles credit card payment while patron enjoying physically distanced, reserved-table seating with food and drink service at the Memorial Union Terrace at the University of Wisconsin-Madison during summer on July 17, 2020. Table reservations can be made one to two days in advance via OpenTable. Masks and face coverings are required upon entry, while receiving service and while exiting. A majority of the campus, including the Memorial Union and Union South buildings, remain closed to the public due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison) During an autumn tour, student guide Brandon Steer from Campus and Visitor Relations (CAVR), shows prospective students, family, and guests around campus at the top of Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 18, 2018. Visitors can see down State Street to the capitol building from the top of Bascom Hill.(Photo by Lauren Justice / UW-Madison) A Memorial Union employee serving soup at the Inn Wisconsin. (UW Archives, 2017s01164) A woman holding petri dish in the McArdle Research Lab, ca. March 1965. (UW Archives, S10720) A woman works inside a food cart while customers wait outside, ca. 1990 – 1999. (UW Archives, S06383) A student nurse working on a computer, ca. April 1986. (UW Archives, S12605) Several men and women read notices on a bulletin board labeled "Placement," "Interviews today," and "Future interviews”, ca. March 1961. (UW Archives, S08354) A woman in a white lab coat points at an X-ray while another woman, also wearing a lab coat, looks on, ca. 1980 – 1999. (UW Archives, S04848) A Memorial Union employee grilling burgers outside, ca. 1975 - 1985. (UW Archives, 2017s01163) Students get in line for brats at the Union South Brat Stand, ca. 1987. 