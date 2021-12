Wish You Were Here: The Show Must Go On!

U2 at Camp Randall. June’s Dairy at Memorial Union. The naked Peter Pan. Amara La Negra’s show stopping concert. Otis Redding’s last show or Carrie Coon’s first. College is a chance to expand your cultural horizons, and UW–Madison has offered loads of culture — high-brow, low-brow, and middle-brow — for decades.

Tell us about the best you saw during your days at the UW, as well as what made it so special. Send us your memory. (Include photos, please!) We’ll add it to this scrapbook.

< WOMEN DANCING IN AN ORCHESIS PERFORMANCE, CA. 1945–59. (PHOTO BY PHIL HARRINGTON; UW ARCHIVES, 2018S00177) THE AFRICAN DANCE COMPANY OF GHANA PERFORMS OUTSIDE ON CAMPUS. (PHOTO BY DAILY CARDINAL; UW ARCHIVES, 2018S00154) A POSTER ADVERTISING A WISCONSIN UNION THEATER PERFORMANCE BY LEONTYNE PRICE, JANUARY 29, 1971. (UW ARCHIVES) MEMBERS OF THE UW BADGER BALLROOM DANCE TEAM PERFORM DURING THEIR DANCING WITH BUCKY PERFORMANCE IN THE GREAT HALL AT THE MEMORIAL UNION ON APRIL 23, 2012. (PHOTO BY BRYCE RICHTER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) COMEDIAN CHARLIE BERENS ’09, HOST OF ONLINE SHOW THE MANITOWOC MINUTE, PERFORMS AT SHANNON HALL IN THE WISCONSIN UNION THEATER ON JANUARY 26, 2018. PICTURED HERE DURING A SEGMENT KNOWN AS THE “CRAIGSLIST KICKER,” BERENS STANDS ON STAGE WITH A COMMEMORATIVE BLOWUP CHAIR FROM THE SUPER BOWL, WHICH HE BOUGHT VIA CRAIGSLIST. BERENS EVENTUALLY AUCTIONED OFF THE CHAIR TO AN AUDIENCE MEMBER AND DONATED THE WINNING $300 BID TO THE WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT, A CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION THAT SUPPORTS MILITARY VETERANS. (PHOTO BY JEFF MILLER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) AUDIENCE MEMBERS APPLAUD DURING A DANCE BATTLE AT THE CHINESE UNDERGRADUATE STUDENT ASSOCIATION’S (CUSA) “SHOW ME YOUR DANCE” EVENT AT THE WISCONSIN UNION THEATER’S SHANNON HALL ON FEBRUARY 22, 2020. THE EVENT FEATURED DANCERS FROM MADACOM, A MADISON DANCE COMMUNITY COMPRISING THREE UW ORGANIZATIONS — DANCAS DANCE CREW, KOREAN & AMERICAN STUDENT PERFORMERS, AND HYPNOTIQ: HIP HOP DANCE CREW — PROJECT FRESH FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME, AND THE UKAN ASIAN HIPHOP DANCE CREW FROM OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY. (PHOTO BY BRIAN HUYNH / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) GLITTER-EYED HAYLEY JORDANNA OF THE CHICAGO PUNK BAND GLAMOUR HOTLINE BELTS OUT THE LYRICS AS HER GROUP PERFORMS IN THE SETT AT UNION SOUTH ON APRIL 15, 2016. THE SHOW, ORGANIZED BY THE WISCONSIN UNION DIRECTORATE’S MUSIC COMMITTEE, WAS PART OF FEMFEST, AN EVENING OF FREE MUSIC FEATURING FIVE FEMINIST BANDS FROM THE MIDWEST. (PHOTO BY JEFF MILLER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) GUESTS ENJOY LIVE MUSIC BY BEAR IN THE FOREST DURING NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM AT THE CHAZEN MUSEUM OF ART ON NOVEMBER 15, 2018. THE EVENT, CREATED BY AND DIRECTED TOWARD UW STUDENTS, INCLUDED FREE DIY MUG PAINTING AND FLASHLIGHT TOURS OF THE ART. (PHOTO BY LAUREN JUSTICE / UW–MADISON) STUDENT CAST MEMBERS PERFORM DURING THE FIRST CAST-IN-FULL-COSTUME STAGE REHEARSAL FOR THE UNIVERSITY THEATRE PRODUCTION OF THE MUSICAL HAIR ON APRIL 11, 2009. (PHOTO BY JEFF MILLER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) SCOTT TEEPLE, DIRECTOR OF BANDS, CONDUCTS THE UW STUDENT WIND ENSEMBLE DURING A WELCOME AND STUDENT COLLAGE CONCERT, WHICH WAS PART OF AN OPENING WEEKEND CELEBRATION, HELD IN THE MEAD WITTER FOUNDATION CONCERT HALL INSIDE THE HAMEL MUSIC CENTER ON OCTOBER 25, 2019. (PHOTO BY BRIAN HUYNH / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) AS PART OF THE HIP-HOP IN THE HEARTLAND CONFERENCE, EDUCATORS AND COMMUNITY LEADERS IMPROVISE ON STAGE WITH HIP-HOP MUSICIANS BABA ISRAEL (RED SHIRT) AND YAKO 440 (GREEN SHIRT) DURING AN EVENING PERFORMANCE AT VAN VLECK HALL ON JULY 22, 2013. THE WEEKLONG CONFERENCE IS ORGANIZED BY UW–MADISON'S OFFICE OF MULTICULTURAL ARTS INITIATIVES (OMAI)/FIRST WAVE PROGRAM. (PHOTO BY JEFF MILLER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) MEMBERS OF THE 2016 UW HIGH SCHOOL HONORS JAZZ BAND PRACTICE DURING A REHEARSAL SESSION WITH GUEST ARTIST AND SAXOPHONIST BOB SHEPPARD (LEFT) AND JOHANNES WALLMAN (RIGHT), UW DIRECTOR OF JAZZ STUDIES, INSIDE MUSIC HALL ON APRIL 29, 2016. THE UW HIGH SCHOOL HONORS JAZZ BAND IS A 20-MEMBER BIG BAND THAT INCLUDES TOP JAZZ STUDENTS FROM SEVERAL WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOLS. MEMBERS OF THE UW HIGH SCHOOL HONORS JAZZ BAND AND THE UW JAZZ ORCHESTRA PERFORMED IN A PUBLIC CONCERT WITH BOB SHEPPARD LATER THAT EVENING. (PHOTO BY BRYCE RICHTER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) THE CHARACTERS OF MIMI, PLAYED BY YANZELMALEE RIVERA DMA’18, AND RODOLFO, PLAYED BY JOSÉ MUÑIZ, WALK OFF STAGE AS THE CURTAIN CLOSES DURING A FINAL DRESS REHEARSAL FOR ACT 3 “DONDE LIETA” OF UW OPERA’S PRODUCTION OF LA BOHÉME AT SHANNON HALL ON FEBRUARY 21, 2018. (PHOTO BY JEFF MILLER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) STUDENT MEMBERS OF THE UNIVERSITY GOSPEL CHOIR SING DURING THE MULTICULTURAL ORIENTATION AND RECEPTION (MCOR) AT SHANNON HALL ON SEPTEMBER 6, 2017. MCOR WAS PART OF A SERIES OF BEGINNING-OF-THE-SEMESTER WISCONSIN WELCOME EVENTS. (PHOTO BY JEFF MILLER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) STUDENT MEMBERS OF ROOTZ, UW–MADISON’S AFRO-CARIBBEAN DANCE TEAM, PERFORM DURING THE MULTICULTURAL ORIENTATION AND RECEPTION (MCOR) AT SHANNON HALL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN–MADISON ON SEPTEMBER 6, 2017. MCOR WAS PART OF A SERIES OF BEGINNING-OF-THE-SEMESTER WISCONSIN WELCOME EVENTS. (PHOTO BY JEFF MILLER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) A UW STUDENT PERFORMS A DANCE ON STAGE AT THE WISCONSIN UNION THEATER INSIDE THE MEMORIAL UNION DURING THE MULTICULTURAL STUDENT ORIENTATION AND RECEPTION ON SEPTEMBER 5, 2008. (PHOTO BY BRYCE RICHTER /UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) MEMBERS OF DANZTRAD PERFORM A TRADITIONAL MEXICAN FOLKLORE DANCE AS MORE THAN 300 PEOPLE ATTEND THE THIRD ANNUAL SOUTH MADISON INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY NIGHT, HELD ON THE GROUNDS OF VILLAGER MALL ON JUNE 2, 2016. THE FREE COMMUNITY EVENT — WHICH INCLUDED INTERNATIONAL FOOD CARTS, MUSICAL PERFORMANCES, AND FAMILY-FRIENDLY ARTS AND SCIENCE ACTIVITIES — WAS SPONSORED BY UW–MADISON’S SOUTH MADISON PARTNERSHIP OFFICE, URBAN LEAGUE OF GREATER MADISON, AND WISCONSIN INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH CONSORTIUM. (PHOTO BY JEFF MILLER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) THE A CAPPELLA GROUP THE MADHATTERS PERFORMS IN VARSITY HALL DURING THE WISCONSIN UNION SUNBURST FESTIVAL AT UNION SOUTH ON SEPTEMBER 1, 2016. THE EVENT — PART OF A SERIES OF WISCONSIN WELCOME ORIENTATION AND NEW STUDENT PROGRAMS — INCLUDED FREE FOOD, MUSIC, AND OTHER FUN ACTIVITIES. (PHOTO BY JEFF MILLER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) BRIMMING WITH EMOTION, BAND DIRECTOR MIKE LECKRONE ENDS THE 45TH ANNUAL UW VARSITY BAND SPRING CONCERT AT THE KOHL CENTER ON APRIL 13, 2019. THE CONCERT, TITLED “MOMENTS OF HAPPINESS,” CAPPED BAND DIRECTOR MIKE LECKRONE’S STORIED 50-YEAR CAREER AT UW–MADISON. LECKRONE, 82, RETIRED AS BAND DIRECTOR AT THE END OF THE 2019 ACADEMIC YEAR. (PHOTO BY JEFF MILLER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) CLASSICAL PIANIST EMANUEL AX PLAYS A MUSICAL PERFORMANCE IN SHANNON HALL ON NOVEMBER 2, 2019. THE EVENT WAS PART OF THE WISCONSIN UNION THEATER’S 100-YEAR CONCERT SERIES. (PHOTO BY JEFF MILLER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) STUDENT VOLUNTEER VISHNU ARAVATI ’18 MODELS CLOTHING TRADITIONAL TO THE INTERNATIONAL CULTURE OF INDIA DURING “RUNWAYS OF THE WORLD” AT UNION SOUTH ON MARCH 18, 2018. THE MULTICULTURAL FASHION SHOW WAS HOSTED BY WISCONSIN UNION DIRECTORATE'S GLOBAL CONNECTIONS. (PHOTO BY JEFF MILLER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) THE UNIVERSITY SINGERS ONSTAGE DURING A PERFORMANCE, NOVEMBER 14, 1969. (UW ARCHIVES, S16000) A SCENE FROM THE WISCONSIN INDIAN STORY THEATRE'S PERFORMANCE OF ICE MAN AND THE MESSENGER, MARCH 22, 1994. (PHOTO BY BJORN OLSON; UW ARCHIVES, 2017S00207) MELAO DE CANA PERFORMS PUERTO RICAN MUSIC DURING THE 2002 MULTICULTURAL ORIENTATION AND RECEPTION AT MEMORIAL UNION. (UW ARCHIVES, UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN–MADISON MULTICULTURAL STUDENT CENTER) WISCONSIN PLAYERS PRODUCTION OF MERCHANT OF VENICE, CA. APRIL 1972. (UW ARCHIVES, S12951) HMONG STUDENTS PERFORM DURING THE 2004 MULTICULTURAL ORIENTATION AND RECEPTION IN THE WISCONSIN UNION THEATER. (UW ARCHIVES, UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN¬–MADISON MULTICULTURAL STUDENT CENTER) A POSTER ADVERTISING A WISCONSIN UNION THEATER PERFORMANCE BY ZINO FRANCESCATTI, APRIL 19, 1956. (UW ARCHIVES) A POSTER ADVERTISING A WISCONSIN UNION THEATER PERFORMANCE OF PUCCINI’S LA BOHEME, OCTOBER 10, 1964. (UW ARCHIVES) GUESTS POSE IN FRONT OF A POSTER ADVERTISING THE WISCONSIN PLAYERS AT THE MEMORIAL UNION ON JUNE 18, 1945. (UW ARCHIVES) PETER LAUBACH PERFORMS FOR AN AUDIENCE IN THE STIFTSKELLER, CA. 1978. (PHOTO BY NORMAN LENBURG; UW ARCHIVES, 2017S01264) U2 PERFORMS A CONCERT AT CAMP RANDALL STADIUM IN 1992. (PHOTO BY JEFF MILLER; UW ARCHIVES, 2017S00047) MUSICIAN AND BIG BAND LEADER TOMMY DORSEY CONDUCTS HIS BAND DURING A CONCERT IN FRONT OF A PACKED CROWD IN THE FIELD HOUSE. (PHOTO BY GARY SCHULZ; UW ARCHIVES, S10054) CHICANO PERFORMERS IN TRADITIONAL COSTUME PERFORM AT THE WISCONSIN UNION THEATER AS PART OF THE MULTICULTURAL STUDENT CENTER ORIENTATION RECEPTION ON AUGUST 30, 1994. (UW ARCHIVES, S13042) THE UW GOSPEL CHOIR PERFORMS ON STAGE, CA. 2000–05. (UW ARCHIVES, S13027) WOMEN DANCING IN AN ORCHESIS PERFORMANCE, CA. 1945–59. James Taylor at the Field House. He was really grump that night! Tossed some equipment/chairs off the low key stage. He appeared mostly to be grumpy over repeated requests for him to play his then #1 hit "Fire and Rain". Which is finally did as an encore and promptly stormed off the stage.

William Rauwerdink ’72