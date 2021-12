Wish You Were Here: If You Want to Be a Badger

The Wisconsin Experience is about taking classes, sure, but it’s about so much more. Today’s incoming students have no idea what possibilities await them. So give us your thoughts: what should everyone do before graduating, if they want to really be a Badger.

If you want to be a Badger — to truly live the full UW experience — then you’ve got to do more than come along with me, even by the bright shining light of the moon. You might want to sit on the Terrace, watch a game at the Kohl Center, participate in a UW–Madison First Nations Cultural Landscape Tour, walk on a frozen Lake Mendota, march in a protest, eat a cheese curd, and — well, several other things.