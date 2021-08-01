Badger Leaders Resources

Badger Leaders Conference

Thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s virtual Badger Leaders Conference. If you missed any sessions, they can be viewed here. Also, save the date for Founders’ Day 2022-June 23-24, 2022 in Madison, WI. We look forward to seeing you then!

Website Training

We are so excited to launch the training for our new hosted group websites. You can find all the training materials here. We kindly ask that you complete the quiz after you finish your training. Once this is done, you will be able to make changes to your website.

Scholarship Fundraising and Stewardship Annual Calendar

We are excited to share our new annual fundraising and stewardship calendar to support your scholarship fundraising efforts. Please review this calendar with your leadership groups so you are familiar with the fundraising opportunities available for your scholarship program.

Scholarship Timeline

January 1: Deadline to deposit money into scholarship funds

February 15–March 15: Chapter Scholarship Committee to review applicant data

March 16: Deadline to submit awardees and alternates to WAA via online form

March 16–21: Notify awardees and alternates

May 1: Commitment Day!

Virtual Events

We have been so impressed with the creativity of chapters around the world as they create virtual events to engage area alumni. In an effort to share these ideas and concepts, we have created a best practices document based on past virtual events. If your chapter hosts a virtual event, please expect a brief survey from your chapter representative to share details about your event. Thank you all for your ongoing enthusiasm, creativity, and engagement during these challenging times.

WFAA Update

We know many of you are eagerly planning in-person events that will happen after August 15. We continue to watch the rapid developments that are happening around the world, which serves as a stark reminder the pandemic is not yet over. As it stands right now, we will continue to support in-person events for our alumni groups. We do ask that as you plan for your events you continue to prioritize the health and safety of our alumni and friends. WFAA strongly encourages you to wear masks at all in-person events and expects that you will monitor your local conditions and follow any required protocols.

We will include the following COVID information in all event communications, including event pages and registration:

The WAA: XXXXX chapter/affinity group will follow all applicable COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our guests for this in-person event. We encourage all attendees to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.

As we continue to monitor the situation, we will make adjustments as necessary and share updates as this happens. Please use the above copy as you promote your upcoming events on social media.