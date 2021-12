Wish You Were Here: Brush with Fame

You never know whom you might meet at UW–Madison. On any given day, on or near campus, you could run into Zach Braff or Rodney Dangerfield or Joan Baez or Jawaharlal Nehru. (Okay, maybe not most days. Typically, you just see students you don’t know or that professor who gave you a C in chemistry, and whom you wish you could forget.) A university like the UW attracts the famous and near famous, and celebrity-spotting adds spice to Badger memories.