Wish You Were Here: If These Walls Could Talk

The UW is more than just a place: it’s the people you meet, the lessons you learn. But it’s also a place filled with some of the widest variety of architectural styles you can imagine. And those buildings form an indelible part of our memories. Did you fight the damp with your violin in Humanities? Sit and listen to the bells of the Carillon Tower? Did you hang out backstage at the Union Theater or work in the kitchens at Gordon Dining and Events Center? Did you hide in the cages in Memorial Library or get your steps climbing up Van Hise?

We want to hear what your favorite campus building is or was. Tell us about the structure that provided a backdrop to your best campus memories.

Send us your memory. (Include photos, please!) We’ll add it to this scrapbook.

< STUDENTS WALK PAST FLOWERBEDS WITH PLANTINGS IN THE SHAPES OF "U" AND "W" ALONG THE STAIRS LEADING TO THE FRONT OF AGRICULTURAL HALL DURING THE FIRST DAY OF FALL-SEMESTER CLASSES ON SEPT. 6, 2016. (PHOTO BY JEFF MILLER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) TWO MEN TALK ON THE PORCH AREA OF THE OLD GORDON COMMONS CAFETERIA AT DUSK, WITH LIGHTS ILLUMINATING THE INTERIOR, CA. 1965. (UW ARCHIVES, S08851) UW–MADISON STUDENT MANDINE BHARJ (RIGHT) LOOKS OVER AN ASSORTMENT OF PEPPERS FROM A LOCAL VENDOR DURING THE FIRST CAMPUS FARMERS’ MARKET ON THE NORTH LAWN OF UNION SOUTH ON SEPT. 5, 2013. (PHOTO BY BRYCE RICHTER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) A PHOTO OF STUDENTS SEATED IN A DISCUSSION CIRCLE ON GRASS OUTSIDE THE SOCIAL SCIENCES BUILDING AND CARILLON TOWER, USED ON THE COVER OF THE 1977–78 STAFF DIRECTORY. (UW ARCHIVES, S11129) SHANY YANG ’18, LEFT, AND EDWARD LEI ’18, RIGHT, WORK ON A GROUP PROJECT AT COLLEGE LIBRARY IN HELEN C. WHITE HALL ON JULY 26, 2016. THE STUDENTS WERE CURATING WEB-BASED CONTENT FOR A PROJECT ABOUT BEETHOVEN FOR MUSIC 151 — AN ONLINE CLASS DURING THE SUMMER SESSION. (PHOTO BY JEFF MILLER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) UNION SOUTH WAS BUILT IN 1971 ON RANDALL STREET. THIS IMAGE SHOWS STUDENTS ON THE LAWN IN FRONT OF THE BUILDING, CA. 1976. (UW ARCHIVES, TK09072842) UNDERGRADUATE STUDENTS TAKE NOTES ON THEIR LAPTOP COMPUTERS DURING A KINESIOLOGY 328 CLASS IN THE EDUCATION BUILDING DURING THE 2016 SUMMER SESSION. THE CLASS WAS TAUGHT BY JULIE STAMM ’09. (PHOTO BY JEFF MILLER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) LORENZO GUDINO AND CATELIN AIWOHI, CO-PRESIDENTS OF THE INDIGENOUS LAW STUDENTS ASSOCIATION (ILSA) ARE PICTURED IN THE ATRIUM OF THE LAW BUILDING ON FEBRUARY 19, 2020. (PHOTO BY BRIAN HUYNH / UW–MADISON) THE LIBRARY IN MEMORIAL UNION, CA. 1954. (PHOTO BY MILT LEIDMAN; UW ARCHIVES, DN03082527) FROM LEFT TO RIGHT, DOCTORAL STUDENT HARVEY LONG MA’16, KARLA FOSTER, CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY LIAISON FOR THE DIVISION OF DIVERSITY, EQUITY & EDUCATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT, AND CHANCELLOR REBECCA BLANK TALK DURING PART OF A DAYLONG GRAND OPENING EVENT FOR THE NEW BLACK CULTURAL CENTER (BCC) IN THE RED GYM (ARMORY AND GYMNASIUM) ON MAY 3, 2017. LONG LATER PRESENTED A VISUAL TIME LINE OF BLACK HISTORY AT UW–MADISON. (PHOTO BY JEFF MILLER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) A STUDENT READS A BOOK IN THE STACKS OF MEMORIAL LIBRARY, MARCH 31, 1965. (UW ARCHIVES, S04275) A GROUP OF STUDENTS WEARING COWBOY HATS PICKED UP DURING A RECENT TRIP TO TEXAS TAKE PART IN A BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING DESIGN MEETING IN THE ENGINEERING CENTERS BUILDING ON APRIL 18, 2012. (PHOTO BY BRYCE RICHTER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) MUSIC STUDENT PLAYING GUITAR OUTSIDE MOSSE HUMANITIES BUILDING IN AUGUST 1977. (PHOTO BY NORMAN LENBURG ’71; UW ARCHIVES, S15482) FOUR STUDENTS WALK FROM SELLERY HALL TO CLASS, CA. 1972. (UW ARCHIVES, S16793) THE EDUCATION BUILDING ON JUNE 18, 2020. (PHOTO BY BRYCE RICHTER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) STUDENTS SIT ON THE STEPS OF THE EDUCATION BUILDING, CA. 1979. (UW ARCHIVES, 2017S01007) TAKING A BREAK BEFORE THEIR NEXT CLASS, UNDERGRADUATE STUDENTS ANDRES RAMIREZ AND ISABELLA CHRISTY TALK IN FRONT OF BASCOM HALL IN FALL 2019. (PHOTO BY JEFF MILLER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) CONSTRUCTED IN 1900, THIS BUILDING HOUSED BOTH THE UNIVERSITY LIBRARY AND THE STATE HISTORICAL LIBRARY. AFTER MEMORIAL LIBRARY WAS BUILT IN THE 1950S, THE UNIVERSITY MOVED OUT. THIS IMAGE SHOWS THE LIBRARY READING ROOM FROM THE THIRD-FLOOR BALCONY, CA. 1950–59. (UW ARCHIVES, S03075) STUDENTS AND OTHER UW–MADISON COMMUNITY MEMBERS ENJOY THE AMENITIES OF THE FIRST-FLOOR EAST WING OF THE NEWLY RENOVATED MEMORIAL UNION ON DEC. 5, 2016. (PHOTO BY BRYCE RICHTER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) NANCY NICHOLAS HALL IS PICTURED ON JUNE 8, 2020. THE BUILDING IS HOME TO THE SCHOOL OF HUMAN ECOLOGY. (PHOTO BY BRYCE RICHTER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) PEOPLE RELAX, STUDY, AND PASS THROUGH THE ATRIUM AND NEARBY CURRAN COMMONS INSIDE THE SCHOOL OF NURSING'S SIGNE SKOTT COOPER HALL ON OCT. 22, 2014. (PHOTO BY JEFF MILLER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) A STUDENT READS A BOOK ON THE FRONT STEPS OF MEMORIAL UNION, CA. 1980–89. (PHOTO BY SUSAN DISCH ’75; UW ARCHIVES, 2017S00807) ON JUNE 27, 2019, THE PRIDE FLAG IS DISPLAYED OUTSIDE OF MEMORIAL UNION TO MARK THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE STONEWALL UPRISING AND RECOGNIZE LGBTQ+ RIGHTS. (PHOTO BY BRYCE RICHTER / UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS) DURING THE 2016 SUMMER SESSION, KAITE MAEGLI ’18 (LEFT) AND KIMBERLEY LAW ’18 (RIGHT) PARTICIPATE IN AN ORGANIC CHEMISTRY 344 LAB TAUGHT IN THE CHEMISTRY BUILDING. Wisconsin Historcial Society Library: I loved browsing the book stacks while a UW-Madison History student in the 1970s. Later in 1991, I researched for our Village of Deerfield Centennial. In 2009, as a Historical Society member I was excited to go on tour when all the remodeling and upgrades were explained. In the main study room, the ceiling had been drab; however, with the remodel it became a beautiful glass ceiling. The tables had modern electrical access for computers; however, had old fashioned looking lights.

Joan Weckmueller ’72

For me it is Memorial Union with the Rathskeller, Terrace, and the swimming pier off the Terrace. Add the University Club for the quiet lunch. Add the Red Gym when it had a swimming pool. I even saw a picture posted showing me life guarding at this funny little swimming pool. When I return to Madison I spend time at the ‘Onion’ and walking the lakeshore path. And of course Camp Randall; the sounds, smells, and ‘the vibes.

Eric Seiling ’73

Favorite building = North Hall, where I learned and honed the skills that led to a career as a writer and editor. Just retired at age 78. Thank you, UW-Madison. Does North Hall still exist?

Karen Ryan ’64

Karen Ryan '64

Karen Ryan '64

I'd have to say Music Hall, first of all because my dad, Gwynn McPeek, had his office there for many years. We rehearsed on the stage (WYSO, concert band, orchestra, Savoyards, and many more). Good times.

Mary Ann Fraley ’72

As an undergraduate English major, I was captivated by gazing at Lake Mendota from Helen C. White Hall and its College Library. But, my fondest campus memories stem from my time in the Law School. Occasionally, a Socratic exchange in the classroom was thrilling and affirming. But, the friendships forged in the shared, intense experience led to the fondest memories. I have never laughed harder than when we went out on Thursday nights to let off steam.

Elizabeth Gracie ’80, MA’83

Before I was even a UW student, I worked my last year and summer of high school as a security guard for Tri-State Security, based out of Monona. I regularly wound up guarding the State Historical Society building, and wound up frequenting it as an undergraduate Journalism student for its microfilm newspaper archives.

Terin Miller ’84

I worked as a student in the Wisconsin Historical Society stacks, for what was then known as WILS (the Wisconsin Interlibrary Loan Service), while I pursued a graduate program in the Information School. I remember a lot of the requests we processed were of a genealogical nature. Being right across the Library Mall from the Memorial Library, with the iSchool right up the street in White Hall, for me it was "information central". And the Memorial Union, with its memorable Rathskeller, was right around the corner!

Charles Forrest ’79

While Bascom Hall gets consideration, Science Hall was my favorite structural backdrop. The Richardson Romanesque architecture (the building was deemed a US National Historic Landmark) is iconic and the classic design made taking classes there enjoyable. Whether I was trudging up Observatory, hitting the books at Helen C. White, or stopping at Memorial Union for a cold one, I always enjoyed walking in the Science Hall shadow. My only regret is that I didn’t get to go down the Science Hall fire escape chutes before they closed them off!

Matthew Kyler ’79

My favorite study spot was within College Library. Up on the 3rd floor in the quiet area, there were tables by the windows that face out to Lake Mendota. That view was hard to beat!

John Whiting ’10

I was born in University Hospital and my earliest memories are on the Terrace with my Mom. I have seven decades of great experiences before during and after graduation. From grass and flagstones to outdoor snack bar and cement-the beer and brats remain constant! Only thing missing is a Terrace Chair at home but I have the T-shirt and coffee mug!

Stephen Halloway ’69

Lived at Steenbock

Ted McKenna ’75

Bouldering on the Alumni Building (and Chamberlin Rock). I understand both are off limits these days. Sad loss.

Thomas Kelly ’85

taking a study break from studying in the law library to head over to Helen C. White undergrad library. In the early 1980s, the top floor section facing Lake Mendota was an open reading room with a wealth of paper back novels stocking its wings. one could grab a copy of a Stewart or Tolkien tome and just disappear into 5th c. Britain or Middle Earth for an hour. the experience made Contracts and Torts just tolerable.

Thomas Turner ’85

Memorial Library basement (when serious worked had to be done); Helen C White (for casual studying and listening to music; and Law Library (beautiful room to contemplate)

David Endres ’88, JD’98

The stacks of the Wisconsin Historical Society was my favorite place to study if I needed to be undisturbed for multiple hours. It was one of the quietest places on campus, and yet if I needed a break, walking through the historical exhibits provided a nice diversion.

Curtis Grosskopf ’86, MS’87

Friday afternoon Beer Supper at the Frat house. The band: The Ardells (Steve Miller, Boz Scaggs, Ben Sidran) We paid them $75.00 for two 45 minute sets.

James Berry ’64