Wish You Were Here: Have an Ice Day

If there’s one thing that leaves an impression on every Badger, it’s the cold January wind off Lake Mendota. In Madison, winter is the best nine months of the year, and every alum has some story about dealing with ice and snow.

Did your apartment have heat only in summer? Did you fracture anything after slipping on an ice patch? Did you learn to skate on the bumpy surface of a frozen Mendota or learn from a smug sophomore that the first rule of broomball is that there are no rules in broomball? We want to hear your favorite winter story from your time at the UW.

Send us your memory. (Include photos, please!) We’ll add them to this scrapbook.

< A PARTIALLY SUBMERGED STATUE OF LIBERTY ON FROZEN LAKE MENDOTA, FEBRUARY 1979. (PHOTO BY TOM RUST; UW ARCHIVES, 2017S00413) SPECTATORS WATCH AS A MAN ATTEMPTS TO WINDSURF ON FROZEN LAKE MENDOTA. MEMORIAL UNION TERRACE AND THE UW ARMORY ARE VISIBLE IN THE BACKGROUND, FEBRUARY 1986. (PHOTO BY ROBERT QUEEN; UW ARCHIVES, S03614) VIEW OF THE WISCONSIN STATE CAPITOL FROM BASCOM HILL IN THE WINTER. (PHOTO BY M. E. DREMER; UW ARCHIVES, S00137) With temperatures in the single digits and steam from the Walnut Street Heating and Cooling Plant in the background, members of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Marching Band work on a performance routine at the band's practice field just north of the Walnut Street Greenhouse on the west side of campus during winter on Dec. 10, 2009. The band will perform at the upcoming Champs Sports Bowl on Dec. 29, 2009, in Orlando, Fla. ©UW-Madison University Communications 608/262-0067 Photo by: Bryce Richter Date: 12/09 File#: NIKON D3 digital frame 5077 International flags -- part of a recruiting display promoting the Peace Corps -- flutter on Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a winter snowstorm with whiteout conditions on March 1, 2016. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison) Mother Nature's winter meets Wisconsin Football: UW Athletics Facilities Maintenance and Operations Department staff clear several inches of snow left by an overnight storm from the field and aisles of Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Nov. 21, 2015. The Wisconsin Badgers' play their final home football game against Northwestern later in the day. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison) Bundled guests of graduate weather sub-zero temperature and trudge along a snow-covered walkway leading to UW-Madison's winter commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Dec. 18, 2016. The indoor graduation was attended by approximately 1,000 bachelor's and master's degree candidates, plus their guests. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison) On April 19, 2018, a cone-headed, snow-person is pictured sitting at the intersection of Library and State Street malls at the University of Wisconsin-Madison following another spring snowstorm. The snowman-like figure was likely constructed the night before when another round of unseasonable winter weather dumped more than five-inches of wet snow on Madison. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison) Sporting a "W" letter made of twigs, a snowman is pictured near the Dejope Residence Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on the morning of Dec. 21, 2012. The day before, university classes were canceled and the campus was closed as a Dec. 20 winter snowstorm with near whiteout, blizzard conditions left 16-plus inches of drifting snow. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison) The Nancy Nicholas Hall and the surrounding snow-covered area are pictured from a rooftop view at the University of Wisconsin-Madison during winter on Feb. 13, 2019. (Photo by Bryce Richter /UW-Madison) A pedestrian walks along a fall-colored University Avenue near the Medical Sciences Center during an early-season snowstorm at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 31, 2019. (Photo by Bryce Richter /UW-Madison) UW students walk along Park Street at the bottom of a fall-colored Bascom Hill during an early-season snowstorm at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 31, 2019. (Photo by Bryce Richter /UW-Madison) Early-morning hoarfrost coats trees and bushes in snow-covered Alumni Park at the University of Wisconsin-Madison during winter on Feb. 19, 2019. In the background is the Red Gym (Armory and Gymnasium). (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison) Snow covers the ground near the Kohl Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as dusk falls to night during winter on March 1, 2016. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison) On Jan. 30, 2009, the winter sun sets behind "Ice & Snow Furniture Raised From Lake Mendota," an art project by University of Wisconsin-Madison art student Hongtao Zhou. Zhou created the icy furniture on frozen Lake Mendota near the Memorial Union Terrace shoreline. ©UW-Madison University Communications 608/262-0067 Photo by: Jeff Miller Date: 01/09 File#: NIKON D3 digital frame 3729 Participants take part in an Ojibwa Winter Games event on a frozen Lake Mendota at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Feb. 5, 2016. The games included snow snake (shown), hoop and spear, and atlatl. The Ojibwa Winter Games celebrate and sustain traditional winter sports, and inspire children to get out and exercise during winter. This year, a group of folklore students in the UW Scandinavian Studies Program partnered with educators in Lac du Flambeau to bring the games to UW-Madison. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison) A group of students from the Women's Rugby Club at the University of Wisconsin-Madison jump into the ice-cold water of Lake Monona during the annual winter Polar Plunge, a pledge-based fund-raising event supporting Special Olympics Wisconsin on Feb. 16, 2008. ©UW-Madison University Communications 608/262-0067 Photo by: Bryce Richter Date: 02/08 File#: D200 digital camera frame 0088 Beautiful snow falls around students walk along N. Park Street to classes at the University of Wisconsin-Madison during winter on Feb. 12, 2019. (Photo by Lauren Justice / UW-Madison) Students walk past the Microbial Science Building (in the background) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to classes following a fresh snow fall during winter on Feb. 12, 2019. (Photo by Lauren Justice / UW-Madison) On Feb. 16, 2019, hundreds of students engage in "Battle for Bascom," an epic snowball fight held on Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison during winter. Multiple years in the running, the spirited annual battle pits members of the Lakeshore residence halls against those from the Southeast residence halls. The Lakeshore team once claimed victory. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison) Students engage in an impromptu snowball fight outside Sellery Residence Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a heavy snowfall begins late at night on Dec. 19, 2012. On Dec. 20, university classes were canceled and the campus was closed as the multiple-day winter storm delivered near whiteout, blizzard conditions and left 16-plus inches of drifting snow. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison) A quiet State Street leading to the Wisconsin State Capital is pictured from the University of Wisconsin campus during a snowy winter night on Jan. 17, 2020. (Photo by Brian Huynh /UW-Madison) Julia Gutman (left) and Erin Gast (right) enjoy a free cup of coffee during the Hat and Flannel event, part of the annual Hoofers Winter Carnival, at the Memorial Union Terrace at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Feb. 5, 2018. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison) UW students bundle up to stay warm as they walk during a class change as temperatures hover around zero degrees Fahrenheit at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Jan. 29, 2019. (Photo by Bryce Richter /UW-Madison) UW students bundle up to stay warm as they wait to board the #80 bus as temperatures hover around zero degrees Fahrenheit at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Jan. 29, 2019. (Photo by Bryce Richter /UW-Madison) UW students Hanna Hohener, Jennifer Chandler and Max Johnson prepare to sled down Observatory Hill using cafeteria trays following a winter storm that brought several inches of snow to campus on Jan. 23, 2019. (Photo by Bryce Richter /UW-Madison) Families react to UW-Madison mascot Bucky Badger attempting to rise from ice-covered Lake Mendota during the Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Feb. 8, 2020. (Photo by Brian Huynh / UW-Madison) SKI JUMP COMPETITION DURING THE WINTER CARNIVAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN–MADISON, CA. 1950. (PHOTO BY DEL DESENS; UW ARCHIVES) TERRACE CHAIRS IN THE SNOW. (UW ARCHIVES, 2017S00885) PEOPLE WALK AGAINST WIND AND SNOW ON LANGDON STREET, CA. 1975–85. (PHOTO BY NORMAN LENBURG; UW ARCHIVES, S16127) Bikes are snowed into place in this winter scene in the Adams Hall courtyard Feb. 26, 2007 on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. ©UW-Madison University Communications 608/262-0067 Photo by: Aaron Mayes Date: 02/07 File#: D200 digital camera frame 6343 BICYCLES BURIED UNDER SNOW. (UW ARCHIVES, S14712) SKI COMPETITION ON BASCOM HILL DURING THE HOOFERS WINTER CARNIVAL. Memories

In my sophomore year, winter of ’74–75, my roommate’s brother brought ice boats to sail on Mendota. After a quick lesson, I was speeding on the perfect ice that Mendota is known for. Flying along, inches from the ice was very memorable. It must be, since sometimes I can’t remember why I went into a room.

Chuck Becker ’78

Laughlin, Nevada

My senior year I lived in an apartment building on the lake. On Friday afternoons during my last semester, my best friend, now husband, and I would take a six pack of beer down to the dock. We put the beer in a mesh potato sack and hung it in the water to keep it cold. We put down our towels and spent a couple of hours tanning.

Kathleen Kuehl ’77

Mesa, Arizona

Cross-country skiing across Lake Mendota starting at Memorial Union and continuing across the lake to Warner Park/Northport Drive: it’s amazing how quiet and beautiful it is in the middle of Lake Mendota on a winter night.

James Rinehart ’78, MS’84

Indianapolis, Indiana

I’m so old that I remember how happy UW was that Fidel Castro was victorious in overcoming the Cuban dictator. A student group put up a large statue/figure of Fidel out on frozen L. Mendota. It was a popular attraction. I believe I remember it lasted until the ice melted, and there was a scene with the figure falling slowly into the water. You must have photos in your files.

Bob Warshal ’63, MS’64

Rome, New York

I remember walking a mile from my off-campus apartment to Bascom Hall when it was 15 degrees below and the wind like a knife. I used to dodge into store entryways for a second to take chill off. One time I flew home at semester break, and my father met me in Louisville where it was 15 degrees. He complained about the cold, and I said, “In Madison, if it’s zero, it’s a heat wave!”

James Greene ’65

Harlan Kentucky

I remember a cold, cold winter night when Peter Christianson and I skated from Memorial Union to the governor’s mansion and back. The night was clear and the ice was cracking loudly. We were thrilled we did it.

David Barnes ’73

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

I lived at one of the Alpha Chi Sigma houses, 621 N. Lake Street, my junior and senior years. I remember turning the corner onto Lake from Langdon or State or University, and how the wind would suddenly be so much stronger once the buildings no longer blocked it.

Julie Brady ’79

Wilmington, Delaware