WAA Membership
WAA membership is where Badgers belong. It’s a special community where alumni take their passion for the UW to the next level. This community’s connections are stronger, the perks are better, and the Badger spirit is greater.
Benefits of Being a WAA Member
Community
WAA members are part of a true blue (let’s say red in this case) community filled with like-minded Badgers who are passionate about UW–Madison. While you may not be able to find it on any map, you can see this community come to life on Alumni Travel tours and during Member Appreciation month every April.
Connections
No matter where life takes you, as a WAA member you’ll always feel a strong connection to the UW and to fellow Badgers. With special access to engaging programs and services and a free subscription to Badger Insider magazine, WAA offers the best ways to stay connected and hold onto the best parts of being a Badger.
Pride
From championing the sifting and winnowing of ideas to getting down with the funk of the Fifth Quarter, there are just so many points of pride to inspire every Badger — and WAA membership embraces them all. And consider your member card a symbol of your pride, along with other celebrated member benefits.
Solidify Your Commitment. Share Your Spirit.
Be a forever Badger by becoming a lifetime member. Along with taking comfort in knowing you’ll remain connected to the UW and fellow Badgers from here on out, lifetime members receive an exclusive license plate frame that drives home your passion.
Let's Find the Best Membership for You
Questions?
Find the answers you need and ways to get in touch with the membership team by checking out the helpful FAQ page.