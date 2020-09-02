Wish You Were Here: Get Your Game On

The thrill of competition adds spice to campus life. Maybe you experienced it first-hand (arcing the perfect hook shot over an amazed sophomore and through the hoop on the courts outside the southeast dorms) or vicariously (on a Saturday at Camp Randall); maybe you felt the thrill of victory (a broom-ball goal at Winter Carnival?) or the agony of defeat (pulling a muscle just as you discover both the right and left bower in a hand of euchre). But sometime during your UW years, you had that sports memory you’ll never forget.

We want to hear about your most exciting UW sports memory. Whether you were a player or spectator, winner or loser, give us the play-by-play.

Send us your memory. (Include photos, please!) We’ll add it to this scrapbook.

Memories

Beating #1 OSU and storming the field: they came over the loudspeaker and said, "Section N, please return to your seats," and that was my section! It was crazy storming the field. Easily my favorite Badger sports moment, and it was my freshman year!

Brad Cannariato ’15

I met all my best friends of college at RecSports (now RecWell), and I will cherish the memories with these people for my entire life! RecSports and the student staff truly made my college experience what it was. Go Badgers!

Winnie Dresden ’17