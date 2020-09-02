Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Wish You Were Here

>

Wish You Were Here: Get Your Game On

Wish You Were Here: Get Your Game On

Sports Memories: Alumni share the most exciting campus athletics moments — whether experienced on the field or seen from far away.

September 02, 2020
Wish You Were Here >
Camp Randall filled with Badger fans during a football game

The thrill of competition adds spice to campus life. Maybe you experienced it first-hand (arcing the perfect hook shot over an amazed sophomore and through the hoop on the courts outside the southeast dorms) or vicariously (on a Saturday at Camp Randall); maybe you felt the thrill of victory (a broom-ball goal at Winter Carnival?) or the agony of defeat (pulling a muscle just as you discover both the right and left bower in a hand of euchre). But sometime during your UW years, you had that sports memory you’ll never forget.

We want to hear about your most exciting UW sports memory. Whether you were a player or spectator, winner or loser, give us the play-by-play.

Send us your memory. (Include photos, please!) We’ll add it to this scrapbook.

Memories

fans storming the field at Camp Randall
fans storming the field at Camp Randall

Beating #1 OSU and storming the field: they came over the loudspeaker and said, "Section N, please return to your seats," and that was my section! It was crazy storming the field. Easily my favorite Badger sports moment, and it was my freshman year!
Brad Cannariato ’15

Students sitting on a sign

I met all my best friends of college at RecSports (now RecWell), and I will cherish the memories with these people for my entire life! RecSports and the student staff truly made my college experience what it was. Go Badgers!
Winnie Dresden ’17

Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) celebrates making a catch during a season-opening, night football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Aug. 31, 2018. The Badgers won, 34-3. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison)
Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) celebrates making a catch during a season-opening, night football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Aug. 31, 2018. The Badgers won, 34-3. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison)
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Wish You Were Here: If You Want to Be a Badger

If You Want to Be a Badger, Then Here’s a To-Do List.
If you want to be a Badger, then we’ve got a few things for you to do.

Read More >
Wish You Were Here,
Campus Memories
story

Wish You Were Here: Brush with Fame

You never know whom you’ll meet on campus. Alumni share stories of encounters with celebrities at UW–Madison.

Read More >
Wish You Were Here,
Campus Memories,
News