Wish You Were Here: Get Your Game On

The thrill of competition adds spice to campus life. Maybe you experienced it first-hand (arcing the perfect hook shot over an amazed sophomore and through the hoop on the courts outside the southeast dorms) or vicariously (on a Saturday at Camp Randall); maybe you felt the thrill of victory (a broom-ball goal at Winter Carnival?) or the agony of defeat (pulling a muscle just as you discover both the right and left bower in a hand of euchre). But sometime during your UW years, you had that sports memory you’ll never forget.
We want to hear about your most exciting UW sports memory. Whether you were a player or spectator, winner or loser, give us the play-by-play.
Send us your
memory. (Include photos, please!) We'll add it to this scrapbook. Memories
Beating #1 OSU and storming the field: they came over the loudspeaker and said, "Section N, please return to your seats," and that was my section! It was crazy storming the field. Easily my favorite Badger sports moment, and it was my freshman year!
Brad Cannariato ’15
I met all my best friends of college at RecSports (now RecWell), and I will cherish the memories with these people for my entire life! RecSports and the student staff truly made my college experience what it was. Go Badgers!
Winnie Dresden ’17 < Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) celebrates making a catch during a season-opening, night football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Aug. 31, 2018. The Badgers won, 34-3. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison) Beata Nelson, undergraduate and member of the women's swim team, works out by swimming the butterfly stroke at the pool in the Natatorium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on April 14, 2018. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison) Wisconsin players Abby Roque (18) and Britta Curl (17) charge the net as the Wisconsin Badgers play the Syracuse Orange during a NCAA women’s hockey quarterfinal championship game at the LaBahn Arena at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on March 16, 2019. Wisconsin won, 4-0, and advances to the NCAA Frozen Four in Connecticut. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison) UW students play ultimate frisbee at the Near-West Play Field at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 25, 2019. (Photo by Brian Huynh /UW-Madison) Wisconsin player Cara Walls (15) advances the ball as the Badgers women's soccer team plays Nebraska at the McClimon Sports Complex at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 10, 2012. The Badgers lost the game, 2-3, during overtime play. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison) UW students play volleyball at sand court near Bradley Residence Hall during fall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 25, 2019. (Photo by Brian Huynh /UW-Madison) Wisconsin player Nigel Hayes (10) takes a shot with the ball as the UW Badgers men's basketball team plays against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Kohl Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Jan. 20, 2015. Wisconsin won the game 82-50. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison) The Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team celebrate, second from left, Wisconsin outside hitter Molly Haggerty’s (23) winning point in the the third set of the Badgers’ sweep of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 3-0, in the NCAA Regional Division 1 Elite Eight game at the Field House at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Dec. 14, 2019. The Badgers advance to the Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament Championship in Pittsburgh on Dec. 19 and Dec. 21. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison) Late-spring snow flurries fall as waves of participants leave the start line and head up State Street during the 38th annual Crazylegs Classic on April 27, 2019. More than 10,000 people participated in this year's 8K-run, wheelchair and 2-mile-walk event, which winds through the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus and raises funds for UW Athletics. (Photos by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison) UW-Madison track and field team member Jay Cato competes in the men's pole vault event at the Wisconsin Invitational Track Meet at Camp Randall Memorial Sports Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Jan. 21, 2012. Cato finished second in the event. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison) Badger fans and parents Andrew Dryer and Rei Park smile as their daughter catches a novelty football during a Badger Bash event held in The Plaza at Union South at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Aug. 31, 2018. The pre-football game gathering is the largest and longest running public tailgating event at UW-Madison. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison) Red- and white-wearing Badger football fans created a stripe-out effect in Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where the Wisconsin football team went on to defeat the Michigan Wolverines, 35-14, on the Sept. 21, 2019. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison) Members of the UW Dance Program perform a sequence from The Lion King's "The Circle of Life" with the UW Marching Band during halftime of a night football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Ohio State University (OSU) Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 15, 2016. Wisconsin ultimately lost to OSU, 23-30, in overtime play. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison) UW senior Gabbie Taschwer, an accomplished international water skier, is pictured on the Porter Boathouse Pier on Lake Mendota at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Sept. 27, 2018. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison) A young fan -- who shyly only shared his name only as "Junior" -- takes in a larger than life moment with Wisconsin players, from left to right, Donte Burton (4), Reggie Pearson (3), Izayah Green-May (50), Jaylan Franklin (42), and Taj Mustapha (81) during Football Family Fun Day at Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Aug. 1, 2018. The free, annual outreach event provides thousands of Badger fans of all ages with an opportunity to meet Wisconsin football team players up close, receive free team posters and have sports memorabilia autographed. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison) As the fall sun sets in the background, students play a game of intramural soccer on the playing field outside of Dejope Residence Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 20, 2016. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison) Wisconsin middle blocker Tionna Williams (11) is greeted by young Badger fans lining the court and cheering as the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team prepares to play the Washington State Cougars during the second-round of NCAA Division 1 championship play at the Field House at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Dec. 2, 2016. The Badgers won, sweeping the Cougars, 3-0, and advance to the sweet 16 NCAA regionals, to be hosted at the UW-Madison Field House on Dec. 9-10. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison) UW students take part in the ice golf event during the Hoofers Winter Carnival hosted by Rec Sports at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Feb. 4, 2017. The event is an annual celebration of winter events that takes place on the frozen waters of Lake Mendota. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison) Corey Pompey, associate director of bands and director of the Marching Band at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, receives a baton from UW mascot Bucky Badger during the Badger Bash pregame tailgate at Union South before the start of the UW vs. Central Michigan football game on Sept. 7, 2019. (Photo by Bryce Richter /UW-Madison) UW Band director Mike Leckrone conducts the band during the Fifth Quarter celebration at his final UW home football game at Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Nov. 24, 2018. (Photo by Bryce Richter /UW-Madison) The UW Spirit Squad cheers on the crowd as the UW Badgers men's basketball team plays against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Kohl Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Jan. 20, 2015. Wisconsin won the game 82-50. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison) Members of the team watch on during a men's UW Badgers hockey game against Michigan held at the Kohl Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Dec. 1, 2019. Michigan won the game 1-3. (Photo by Bryce Richter /UW-Madison) Spectators watch skiers and snowboarders compete during the 11th annual Rail Jam, hosted by the Hoofers Ski and Snowboard Club, at the Memorial Union Terrace at the University of Wisconsin-Madison during winter on Feb. 8, 2020. The event was part of the weeklong Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival. (Photo by Brian Huynh / UW-Madison) Fans attending a live-broadcast watch party at the Memorial Union Rathskeller at the University of Wisconsin-Madison watch a replay of USA player Rose Lavelle, a former Wisconsin Badger soccer athlete and UW-Madison alumnae, scoring a goal against the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup final on July 7, 2019. The U.S. team went on to win the championship game, 2-0, and claim their fourth Women's World Cup title. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison) The 1990 Womens' Indoor Track Team poses on risers with their championship plaque. (UW Archives, S08936) Women's broom hockey on Lake Mendota at the University of Wisconsin–Madison's Winter Carnival, ca. 1950. Photo by Art Andrews. (UW Archives) Louis Holland (#27) runs with the ball at the 1963 Rose Bowl game, January 1, 1963. (UW Archives, S08979) A member of the Wisconsin Badgers basketball team is mobbed after a Final Four game, ca. 2000. (UW Archives, S15080) University of Wisconsin–Madison women's volleyball game action; Meg Jones is spiking the ball, ca. 1980. (UW Archives) A UW player runs down the field during a football game, circa 1970. Photo by Del Desens. (UW Archives, S06175) A woman on the Wisconsin Badger's hockey team celebrates in a 1977 NCAA game. (UW Archives, S15078) Badger Women's Basketball players during a game against Kentucky. December 22, 1986 (UW Archives, S11489) Diver, mid-air, at Natatorium competition, c. 1965-1968. (UW Archives, S15818) University of Wisconsin–Madison men's basketball team member Michael Finley during a game vs. Northwestern, February 1, 1995. Finley went on to play for the National Basketball Association's Dallas Mavericks. Wisconsin won the game 97-73. Photo by Greg Anderson. (UW Archives, 5871-CN #3) Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) celebrates making a catch during a season-opening, night football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Aug. 31, 2018. The Badgers won, 34-3. 