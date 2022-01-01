The Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) Alumni Advisory Council provides advice and support to the Wisconsin Alumni Association, collectively working to advance the mission of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. The council celebrates the value and achievements of the alumni network and works to build pride and engage the alumni community. The members of the WAA Alumni Advisory Council act as informed champions for alumni interests and for WAA in promoting the welfare of the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
Meet the Council
Leadership
Patty Shinners ’88, MS’93
Chair
BS nursing, MS nursing
Wisconsin
Purnita Fields JD’11
Vice Chair
Washington, DC
Brian Frohna ’83, MD’88
Past Chair
BS zoology
Arizona
Members
Miriah Albouras ’12
BA Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian studies
Wisconsin
Richelle Andrae ’10, MPA’17
BA religious studies and Spanish
Wisconsin
James Amaro JD’02
Texas
Shaun Aukland ’10
BA communication arts
California
Natalie Bowman ’15, MS’17
BS communicative disorders and Spanish, MS communicative disorders
Illinois
Eric Buss ’90, JD’96
BBA investment and banking, and accounting
Minnesota
Dave Florin ’92
BA international relations
Wisconsin
Mark Guthier
Wisconsin
Ben Havn ’99, MBA’04
BS economics and political science, MBA investment and banking
Minnesota
Katie Hepler ’07
BA journalism and French
Wisconsin
Charlie Hoslet JD’89
Wisconsin
Jasmine Kennedy ’18
BBA marketing and human resources management
New York
Ali Khaleel ’15
BS secondary education
Illinois
Jack Lindenberg ’19
BBA human resources management
Wisconsin
Cindy Mason ’00
BBA accounting
Wisconsin
John Mills ’85
BBA Marketing
California
Michael Morgan ’78, JD’84
BA communication arts
Wisconsin
Kevin Pickett ’14
BBA operations and information management, and marketing
Illinois
Richard Qian ’10
BA mathematics and economics
New Jersey
Erin Ryan ’07, MS’09
BA journalism and communication arts, MS educational leadership and policy analysis
Oregon
Nancy Schanke ’76
BS occupational therapy
Wisconsin
Joe Sholler ’90
Past Chair
BA international relations and political science
New Jersey
Laurie Shults ’83
BS communication arts
Illinois
Kris Theiler ’88
BS industrial engineering
California
LéAndrea Vernon ’06, MA’14
BA psychology, women’s studies
MS educational leadership and administration
Florida
Lynn Watkins-Asiyanbi ’96
BS chemical engineering and economics
Illinois
Walter Williams ’13, MS’16
BS rehabilitation psychology, MS rehabilitation psychology
Wisconsin
Serving on the WAA Alumni Advisory Council
Role of the Council
The Wisconsin Alumni Association Alumni Advisory Council comprises committed and enthusiastic alumni who volunteer their counsel, ambassadorship, and insights to make possible the widespread activity and impact of the Wisconsin Alumni Association.
The council has two roles. The first is to serve as a liaison between WAA’s executive leadership and the greater UW alumni community. In fulfilling this mission, the council welcomes alumni feedback, input, and advice on engagement and advancement initiatives.
The second role is that of leadership. Council members lead alumni advocacy efforts on behalf of WAA and the university. They also exemplify leadership as ambassadors of the university and as stewards of WAA. In addition, members encourage fellow alumni to advance their alma mater through participation in WAA events and fundraising.
Through their efforts, council members encourage engagement, outreach, grassroots support, and lifelong commitment and involvement among UW–Madison’s nearly 450,000 alumni.
How Members Are Selected
WAA Alumni Advisory Council advisers reflect the community of UW–Madison alumni in geography, age, ethnicity, university involvement, areas of expertise, and academic and professional fields. This diverse and expert set of members is selected based on a variety of criteria, including their experience and interest in matters related to alumni relations, WAA, and the university.
The WAA Alumni Advisory Council Nominating Committee conducts an annual nomination and selection process with broad input from current and past council members, Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association staff, campus, and alumni at large. Selections for open positions are made by April 1 each year for a three-year term, which begins July 1.
