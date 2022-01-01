The Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) Alumni Advisory Council provides advice and support to the Wisconsin Alumni Association, collectively working to advance the mission of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. The council celebrates the value and achievements of the alumni network and works to build pride and engage the alumni community. The members of the WAA Alumni Advisory Council act as informed champions for alumni interests and for WAA in promoting the welfare of the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Meet the Council

Leadership

Patty Shinners ’88, MS’93

Chair

BS nursing, MS nursing

Wisconsin

Purnita Fields JD’11

Vice Chair

Washington, DC

Brian Frohna ’83, MD’88

Past Chair

BS zoology

Arizona

Members

Miriah Albouras ’12

BA Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian studies

Wisconsin

Richelle Andrae ’10, MPA’17

BA religious studies and Spanish

Wisconsin

James Amaro JD’02

Texas

Shaun Aukland ’10

BA communication arts

California

Natalie Bowman ’15, MS’17

BS communicative disorders and Spanish, MS communicative disorders

Illinois

Eric Buss ’90, JD’96

BBA investment and banking, and accounting

Minnesota

Dave Florin ’92

BA international relations

Wisconsin

Mark Guthier

Wisconsin

Ben Havn ’99, MBA’04

BS economics and political science, MBA investment and banking

Minnesota

Katie Hepler ’07

BA journalism and French

Wisconsin

Charlie Hoslet JD’89

Wisconsin

Jasmine Kennedy ’18

BBA marketing and human resources management

New York

Ali Khaleel ’15

BS secondary education

Illinois

Jack Lindenberg ’19

BBA human resources management

Wisconsin

Cindy Mason ’00

BBA accounting

Wisconsin

John Mills ’85

BBA Marketing

California

Michael Morgan ’78, JD’84

BA communication arts

Wisconsin

Kevin Pickett ’14

BBA operations and information management, and marketing

Illinois

Richard Qian ’10

BA mathematics and economics

New Jersey

Erin Ryan ’07, MS’09

BA journalism and communication arts, MS educational leadership and policy analysis

Oregon

Nancy Schanke ’76

BS occupational therapy

Wisconsin

Joe Sholler ’90

Past Chair

BA international relations and political science

New Jersey

Laurie Shults ’83

BS communication arts

Illinois

Kris Theiler ’88

BS industrial engineering

California

LéAndrea Vernon ’06, MA’14

BA psychology, women’s studies

MS educational leadership and administration

Florida

Lynn Watkins-Asiyanbi ’96

BS chemical engineering and economics

Illinois

Walter Williams ’13, MS’16

BS rehabilitation psychology, MS rehabilitation psychology

Wisconsin

Serving on the WAA Alumni Advisory Council

Role of the Council

The Wisconsin Alumni Association Alumni Advisory Council comprises committed and enthusiastic alumni who volunteer their counsel, ambassadorship, and insights to make possible the widespread activity and impact of the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

The council has two roles. The first is to serve as a liaison between WAA’s executive leadership and the greater UW alumni community. In fulfilling this mission, the council welcomes alumni feedback, input, and advice on engagement and advancement initiatives.

The second role is that of leadership. Council members lead alumni advocacy efforts on behalf of WAA and the university. They also exemplify leadership as ambassadors of the university and as stewards of WAA. In addition, members encourage fellow alumni to advance their alma mater through participation in WAA events and fundraising.

Through their efforts, council members encourage engagement, outreach, grassroots support, and lifelong commitment and involvement among UW–Madison’s nearly 450,000 alumni.

How Members Are Selected

WAA Alumni Advisory Council advisers reflect the community of UW–Madison alumni in geography, age, ethnicity, university involvement, areas of expertise, and academic and professional fields. This diverse and expert set of members is selected based on a variety of criteria, including their experience and interest in matters related to alumni relations, WAA, and the university.

The WAA Alumni Advisory Council Nominating Committee conducts an annual nomination and selection process with broad input from current and past council members, Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association staff, campus, and alumni at large. Selections for open positions are made by April 1 each year for a three-year term, which begins July 1.

