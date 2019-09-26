Skip Navigation

Thank You, 72 – Warren Knowles and Glenn Silber

Thank You, 72 – Warren Knowles and Glenn Silber

September 26, 2019
Thank You 72 Podcast

Thank you, St. Croix County for Warren Knowles. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1933 and became Wisconsin’s 37th governor.

Knowles drew national attention when he called out Wisconsin National Guard troops to control civil-rights and Vietnam War protests in Milwaukee and at his alma matter, UW–Madison.

In this episode, we’ll share the life story of Warren Knowles, and celebrate the 40th anniversary of the groundbreaking documentary The War at Home, which captured the Vietnam War protest at UW–Madison, with documentary producer Glenn Silber ’72.

DVD’s of the restored film are available at thewarathome.tv.

Read the transcript from this episode.

