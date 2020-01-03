Thank You, 72 – Ann McKee

Thank you, Appleton, for Ann McKee. She loved to play football as a child growing up in Appleton. Little did Dr. Ann McKee know that football, and a degenerative brain disease effecting players called chronic traumatic encephalopathy, would become her life’s work and passion. Dr. McKee is now the world’s foremost expert on CTE. She shares her life story, how she discovered the devastating impact of this disease, and the almost insurmountable odds she faced to warn people of the dangers.