Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Thank You, 72 – Daniel Speckhard

Thank You, 72 – Daniel Speckhard

December 03, 2019
Thank You 72 Podcast

Waupaca County native and former ambassador to Greece and Belarus, Daniel Speckhard ’80, MA’82, MS’83, shares his unique perspective on fast-changing events around the world. From the trade war with China to the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Northeastern Syria, where does America stand?

Read the transcript from this episode.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

podcast

Thank You, 72 – Gaylord Nelson

Known as the father of Earth Day, Nelson championed the protection of our environment as Wisconsin’s governor, and later U.S. senator.

Read More >
Thank You 72 Podcast,
Alumni Profiles
story

Thank You, 72 – Bud Selig

Fifty years ago, a UW grad brought Major League baseball back to Wisconsin.

Read More >
Thank You 72 Podcast,
Alumni Profiles