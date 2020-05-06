“It’s kind of my superpower.” That’s the way La Crosse native and UW grad Hans Obma ’02 describes his ability to use languages and accents to play a variety of characters in an acting career that has taken off. Obma just finished shooting his first feature film role and is working on a new Netflix series.
Thank You, 72 – Hans Obma
Related News and Stories
Known as the father of Earth Day, Nelson championed the protection of our environment as Wisconsin’s governor, and later U.S. senator.
Fifty years ago, a UW grad brought Major League baseball back to Wisconsin.
Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay often wears his Badger pride on his sleeve on this episode.
Thank you, Iowa County, for Chuck Halverson. He grew up during the depression, a farm boy who dreamed of playing football on the gridiron at Camp Randall.
Ann McKee shares her life story, how she discovered the devastating impact of this disease, and the almost insurmountable odds she faced to warn people of the dangers.
In this podcast we hear from a true trailblazer and champion of Native American rights and social justice.
Thank you, St. Croix County for Warren Knowles. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1933 and became Wisconsin’s 37th governor.
Thank you, Milwaukee County for Mildred Fish-Harnack, University of Wisconsin class of 1925.
