Thank You, 72 – Hans Obma

May 06, 2020
Thank You 72 Podcast

“It’s kind of my superpower.” That’s the way La Crosse native and UW grad Hans Obma ’02 describes his ability to use languages and accents to play a variety of characters in an acting career that has taken off. Obma just finished shooting his first feature film role and is working on a new Netflix series.

Read the transcript from this episode.

