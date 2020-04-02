Skip Navigation

Thank You, 72 – Gaylord Nelson

Thank You, 72 – Gaylord Nelson

April 02, 2020
Thank You 72 Podcast

Thank you Polk County for Gaylord Nelson LLB’42. Known at the Father of Earth Day, Nelson championed the protection of our environment as Wisconsin’s governor, and later U.S. senator. As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we learn more about the man who changed the way the world looked at planet Earth.

Read the transcript from this episode.

