Thank you Polk County for Gaylord Nelson LLB’42. Known at the Father of Earth Day, Nelson championed the protection of our environment as Wisconsin’s governor, and later U.S. senator. As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we learn more about the man who changed the way the world looked at planet Earth.
Home
>
Thank You, 72 – Gaylord Nelson
Thank You, 72 – Gaylord Nelson
Related News and Stories
Fifty years ago, a UW grad brought Major League baseball back to Wisconsin.
Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay often wears his Badger pride on his sleeve on this episode.
Thank you, Iowa County, for Chuck Halverson. He grew up during the depression, a farm boy who dreamed of playing football on the gridiron at Camp Randall.
Ann McKee shares her life story, how she discovered the devastating impact of this disease, and the almost insurmountable odds she faced to warn people of the dangers.
In this podcast we hear from a true trailblazer and champion of Native American rights and social justice.
The son of a circus performer, Bill Schultz ’48 loved to entertain crowds with his dexterity and feats of strength.
On June 12, 1994, a tragic event would change the trajectory of Outagamie County native and UW alumni Greta Van Susteren’s life.
Fifty years ago, a UW grad brought Major League baseball back to Wisconsin.
Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay often wears his Badger pride on his sleeve on this episode.
Thank you, Iowa County, for Chuck Halverson. He grew up during the depression, a farm boy who dreamed of playing football on the gridiron at Camp Randall.
Ann McKee shares her life story, how she discovered the devastating impact of this disease, and the almost insurmountable odds she faced to warn people of the dangers.
In this podcast we hear from a true trailblazer and champion of Native American rights and social justice.
The son of a circus performer, Bill Schultz ’48 loved to entertain crowds with his dexterity and feats of strength.
On June 12, 1994, a tragic event would change the trajectory of Outagamie County native and UW alumni Greta Van Susteren’s life.
Fifty years ago, a UW grad brought Major League baseball back to Wisconsin.
Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay often wears his Badger pride on his sleeve on this episode.
Thank you, Iowa County, for Chuck Halverson. He grew up during the depression, a farm boy who dreamed of playing football on the gridiron at Camp Randall.
Ann McKee shares her life story, how she discovered the devastating impact of this disease, and the almost insurmountable odds she faced to warn people of the dangers.
In this podcast we hear from a true trailblazer and champion of Native American rights and social justice.
The son of a circus performer, Bill Schultz ’48 loved to entertain crowds with his dexterity and feats of strength.
On June 12, 1994, a tragic event would change the trajectory of Outagamie County native and UW alumni Greta Van Susteren’s life.