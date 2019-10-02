Thank You, 72 – Ada Deer

Blazing trails, it’s what Badgers do. Trailblazers are first, creating pathways for others to follow and succeed. In this podcast we hear from a true trailblazer and champion of Native American rights and social justice.

Ada Deer ’57 speaks candidly about her life growing up on the Menominee Indian Reservation, her strong-willed mother, and her alcoholic father. She was determined to do something with her life, and a tribal scholarship brought her to UW–Madison to make that possible. Her education helped her be “the first” in so many important roles. She’s been described as one of the most important Native American leaders of the 20th century.