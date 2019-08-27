Thank You, 72 – Mildred Fish-Harnack

Skip Navigation

August 27, 2019
Thank You 72 Podcast

Thank you, Milwaukee County for Mildred Fish-Harnack, University of Wisconsin class of 1925.

Hers is an unlikely love story set at UW–Madison, which becomes a war story set in Nazi Germany. She joins the resistance and risks her life to save persecuted Jews and feed vital information about the Nazi war effort to the Allies. Her story, dramatic, tragic, misunderstood, then lost, is now being rediscovered.

We’ll discuss Mildred’s life and legacy with UW Law professor Heinz Klug DJS’97 and author Jennifer Chiaverini.

Read the transcript from this episode.

