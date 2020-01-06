Skip Navigation

Thank You, 72 – Chuck Halverson

January 06, 2020
Thank You 72 Podcast

Thank you, Iowa County, for Chuck Halverson. He grew up during the depression, a farm boy who dreamed of playing football on the gridiron at Camp Randall. His dream came true, but not without some hard times, twists and turns, and a world war to fight. He made the varsity football team, got married, raised a family, and started a successful business. Chuck is one of UW Athletics’ oldest surviving letter winners.

Read the transcript from this episode.

