The van, the myth, the legend. A 1957 International Harvester, who goes by the name Randall M. Scoops ( @randallscoops ), is crisscrossing Wisconsin this summer. He is serving up delicious (and free) ice cream while delivering the cold, hard facts about UW–Madison.

In this bonus edition of the Thank You, 72 podcast, we chat with Randall and discuss the Get the Scoop campaign with Jim Kennedy, chief marketing and communications officer at the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.