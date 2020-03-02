Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Thank You, 72 – Bud Selig

Thank You, 72 – Bud Selig

Fifty years ago, a UW grad brought Major League baseball back to Wisconsin.

March 02, 2020
Thank You 72 Podcast

Fifty years ago, a UW grad brought Major League baseball back to Wisconsin. Bud Selig not only owned the Milwaukee Brewers, he later became the commissioner of Major League Baseball. Selig made historic changes that helped save the game. In this podcast, Selig provides an intriguing look inside professional baseball, focusing on the steroid era and how Selig helped bring the game into the modern age.

Read the transcript from this episode.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

podcast

Thank You, 72 – Gaylord Nelson

Known as the father of Earth Day, Nelson championed the protection of our environment as Wisconsin’s governor, and later U.S. senator.

Read More >
Thank You 72 Podcast,
Alumni Profiles
podcast

Badger Bonus – Jason Gay

Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay often wears his Badger pride on his sleeve on this episode.

Read More >
Thank You 72 Podcast,
Alumni Profiles,
Badger Sports