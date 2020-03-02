Fifty years ago, a UW grad brought Major League baseball back to Wisconsin. Bud Selig not only owned the Milwaukee Brewers, he later became the commissioner of Major League Baseball. Selig made historic changes that helped save the game. In this podcast, Selig provides an intriguing look inside professional baseball, focusing on the steroid era and how Selig helped bring the game into the modern age.
Home
>
Thank You, 72 – Bud Selig
Thank You, 72 – Bud Selig
Fifty years ago, a UW grad brought Major League baseball back to Wisconsin.
Related News and Stories
Known as the father of Earth Day, Nelson championed the protection of our environment as Wisconsin’s governor, and later U.S. senator.
Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay often wears his Badger pride on his sleeve on this episode.
Thank you, Iowa County, for Chuck Halverson. He grew up during the depression, a farm boy who dreamed of playing football on the gridiron at Camp Randall.
Ann McKee shares her life story, how she discovered the devastating impact of this disease, and the almost insurmountable odds she faced to warn people of the dangers.
In this podcast we hear from a true trailblazer and champion of Native American rights and social justice.
The son of a circus performer, Bill Schultz ’48 loved to entertain crowds with his dexterity and feats of strength.
On June 12, 1994, a tragic event would change the trajectory of Outagamie County native and UW alumni Greta Van Susteren’s life.
Known as the father of Earth Day, Nelson championed the protection of our environment as Wisconsin’s governor, and later U.S. senator.
Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay often wears his Badger pride on his sleeve on this episode.
Thank you, Iowa County, for Chuck Halverson. He grew up during the depression, a farm boy who dreamed of playing football on the gridiron at Camp Randall.
Ann McKee shares her life story, how she discovered the devastating impact of this disease, and the almost insurmountable odds she faced to warn people of the dangers.
In this podcast we hear from a true trailblazer and champion of Native American rights and social justice.
The son of a circus performer, Bill Schultz ’48 loved to entertain crowds with his dexterity and feats of strength.
On June 12, 1994, a tragic event would change the trajectory of Outagamie County native and UW alumni Greta Van Susteren’s life.
Known as the father of Earth Day, Nelson championed the protection of our environment as Wisconsin’s governor, and later U.S. senator.
Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay often wears his Badger pride on his sleeve on this episode.
Thank you, Iowa County, for Chuck Halverson. He grew up during the depression, a farm boy who dreamed of playing football on the gridiron at Camp Randall.
Ann McKee shares her life story, how she discovered the devastating impact of this disease, and the almost insurmountable odds she faced to warn people of the dangers.
In this podcast we hear from a true trailblazer and champion of Native American rights and social justice.
The son of a circus performer, Bill Schultz ’48 loved to entertain crowds with his dexterity and feats of strength.
On June 12, 1994, a tragic event would change the trajectory of Outagamie County native and UW alumni Greta Van Susteren’s life.