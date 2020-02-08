Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Badger Bonus – Jason Gay

Badger Bonus – Jason Gay

February 08, 2020
Thank You 72 Podcast

Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay often wears his Badger pride on his sleeve as he writes articles like “To Save the World, Wisconsin Really Needs to Beat Michigan.” Jason stopped by the Wisconsin Alumni Association® headquarters before his 2019 Winter Commencement speech to talk sports, the futility of being cool, and embracing the chaos of life.

Read the transcript from this episode.

Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

Numen Lumen: The UW’s Not-So Secret Seal

The eye of Sauron is upon you. At least, that’s what it feels like when you meet the gaze of the university’s Numen Lumen seal. The symbol, and its...

Read More >
Flamingle,
News