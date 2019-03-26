Thank You, 72 – Joseph Sullivan and Gillian Laub

Seeking truth, exposing injustice, sparking change. In this podcast, the stories of two UW-Madison alumni who used very different talents and skills to confront longstanding issues involving race and inequality.

First, thank you, Iron County for Joseph Sullivan. He grew up in Hurley and was a former Badger football standout. Sullivan graduated in 1938, and joined the FBI. He played a key role in many major investigations, including the 1964 murders of three civil rights workers in Mississippi. Novelist Tom Clancy called him “the greatest lawman America ever produced.”