Thank You, 72 – J.J. Watt

May 02, 2019
Thank You 72 Podcast

J.J. Watt once dominated Camp Randall with his defensive skills as he played football for the Wisconsin Badgers. This May, he returns to Camp Randall, but in a very different role: he is the spring commencement speaker! In this podcast, the senior class officers who chose Watt for this honor get to ask him questions before graduation day.

Read the transcript from this episode.

