J.J. Watt once dominated Camp Randall with his defensive skills as he played football for the Wisconsin Badgers. This May, he returns to Camp Randall, but in a very different role: he is the spring commencement speaker! In this podcast, the senior class officers who chose Watt for this honor get to ask him questions before graduation day.
Thank You, 72 – J.J. Watt
