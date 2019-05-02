Thank You, 72 – Greta Van Susteren

On June 12, 1994, a tragic event would change the trajectory of Outagamie County native and UW alumna Greta Van Susteren’s life. Nicole Brown Simpson, the ex-wife of football star O. J. Simpson, was found murdered along with her friend Ron Goldman. Authorities arrested Simpson and charged him with those murders. Van Susteren, a lawyer at the time, became a daily fixture on CNN as she provided instant legal analysis during live coverage of the proceedings.

For the next two decades, Van Susteren dominated the cable news airwaves. She anchored newscasts on CNN and MSNBC, as well as On the Record with Greta Van Susteren on the Fox News Channel.

Van Susteren recently announced her return to television with a new Sunday public affairs program called Full Court Press and her new role as a national political analyst for Gray Television stations across the country.