Swiss Alps and the Italian Lakes

From glamorous Saint Moritz to the lauded Italian Lakes, Switzerland and Italy come together on this epic eight-night journey like no other. Enjoy stays in Saint Moritz, Switzerland, a chic resort town, and Stresa, Italy, tucked on the shores of shimmering Lake Maggiore. As you travel through two culturally distinct countries, discover coveted destinations, untouched natural landscapes, and celebrated heritage. Journey by train to Zuoz, a charming Engadine village, and wind through ever-changing scenery on the Bernina Express. Cruise by private boat to the enchanting Borromean Islands, experience la dolce vita in the lakeside towns of Bellagio and Como, and stand before Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper in Milan. All this and much more await! Plus, learn to prepare regional dishes at a family restaurant in the Piedmontese region. Enjoy first-class accommodations and an extensive meal plan, including wine with dinner.

