Portugal: Alluring Alentejo

Be captivated by Portugal’s best-kept secret, the beautiful Alentejo region, dotted with olive and cork trees. It boasts a first-rate reputation for outstanding cuisine and wines. Settle in for seven nights at a deluxe hotel in Vila Viçosa, one of the Alentejo’s charming marble towns, and then set off to explore! See Elvas’s 17th-century fortifications, gaze over the gorgeous countryside from hilltop Monsaraz, and take in the gleaming splendor of nearby marble towns. In Évora, the Alentejo’s capital, delight in a medley of stunning architecture that evokes Portugal’s richly layered history. You’ll also savor the iconic music of fado and wonderful culinary experiences, including a hands-on cooking lesson in a private home, a delectable meal at a family-owned winery, and an olive oil tasting. Plus, cross the border into Spain to admire Mérida’s impressively preserved Roman ruins and lovely Olivenza. You may also choose to see Lisbon’s spectacular Old-World grandeur! This small-group program features expert guides and lecturers and an ample meal plan with wine at dinner. Solo-friendly — no single supplement!

