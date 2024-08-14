Celtic Kaleidoscope: Dublin to Edinburgh

Enjoy an unforgettable adventure through the green coasts of Ireland and Scotland on a 10-night cruise aboard Oceania Cruises’ Nautica. Begin your journey in Dublin and set sail for Waterford, a 1,110-year-old Viking town and the oldest city in Ireland. See Shannon River, the longest river in Ireland, as you admire the town’s medieval castles and bask in the beauty of the Cliffs of Moher. Explore the town history of Killybegs and see the world’s largest knotted loom. Let the rainbow-colored buildings of Belfast welcome you to a place where local business and street art thrives. Stroll beneath an impressive skyline that includes the Belfast Cathedral and Clifton Suspension Bridge. Experience the views from Lyle Hill in Greenock and the scenic landscapes of Portree. Retrace the steps of ill-fated Scottish heroes at Culloden battlefield near Invergordon. Fall in love with the lush gardens and charming historical district of Aberdeen and stroll the iconic Water of Leith in Edinburgh.