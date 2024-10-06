In the Path of Cartier: Boston to Montreal

Immerse yourself in wild and natural wonders on this 11-night cruise aboard Oceania Cruises’ Nautica. Embark in Boston and set sail for Bar Harbor. Cruise to Saint John, where you can catch a glimpse of Reversing Falls — a mesmerizing tidal phenomenon. Get a taste of Nova Scotia in Halifax and Sydney and sample local brews in downtown pubs. Explore the charm of Bar Harbor as you meander through its lively downtown area or enjoy the lovely waterfront and parks. Bask in the natural beauty of Havre Saint Pierre and the astonishing rock formations of the Mingan Archipelago. Continue your journey through wild wonders in Sept-Iles and hike to the lookout point of Grand Basque Island before visiting Baie Comeau. In Saguenay, indulge your flair for the French — enjoy a flamboyant performance at the Théâtre Palais Municipal depicting the founding of the area. Before completing your tour in Montréal, stop in Quebec City for high tea at the iconic Château Frontenac.