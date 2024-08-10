Stunning Scotland: Highlands and Islands with Military Tattoo

Explore the inspiring history, exuberant culture, and fascinating sites of Scotland — from the bustling cities of Glasgow and Edinburgh to the windswept islands of Skye and Arran — and the Highlands themselves. While many travel destinations rightfully claim unique charm, how many share the unicorn as their national animal? Experience the pure magic that is Scotland by cruising the infamous Loch Ness to Inverness, sampling heavenly spirits refined over centuries, and taking in the iconic music that illustrates the tales of this extraordinary land. Wander cobblestoned streets on panoramic city tours, explore fascinating castles, tour the southern area of the Isle of Skye, visit delightful shops to browse works crafted by skilled masters, and perhaps even try on a traditional tartan or two. This journey provides private access to Culloden Battlefield and Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, plus behind-the-scenes access to Glamis Castle. An additional optional excursion allows guests with Scottish heritage an opportunity to delve deep into their ancestry and connect with Scotland’s history on a personal level. An additional special inclusion features the electric atmosphere of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo — a thrilling, international performance of music, dance, and military artistry. Witness the spellbinding sights and sounds of global talent accompanied by special effects that bring Edinburgh Castle to life in a unique way. Accommodations for this grand adventure offer welcoming properties dotting the countryside, each providing splendid Scottish hospitality and the comforts of home.

