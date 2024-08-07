Enchanting Gems of Austria

Be captivated by Austria’s splendor on this exceptional, eight-night experience brimming with history, natural beauty, and scrumptious cuisine! Enjoy four nights at first-class hotels in the heart of both Graz and Salzburg, named UNESCO World Heritage sites. Take in Graz’s charming ambience on a guided stroll and from atop its iconic hilltop. In music-filled Salzburg, the birthplace of Mozart, delight in a memorable performance of his works with a three-course dinner and see the landmarks of his life. Outings around the Styria region introduce you to mighty Riegersburg Castle and the renowned Lipizzaner horses. You’ll also discover the farm-fresh delicacies and fine wines that have made Graz Austria’s culinary capital. Sample pumpkin seed oil at a family farm and creamy sweets at a chocolate factory. Other standouts include a cruise on picturesque Lake Hallstatt and a day in Bavaria featuring the historic Eagle’s Nest, a salt mine tour, and a beer garden lunch! This small-group journey features insightful guides and lecturers, plus an ample meal plan with wine at dinner.

