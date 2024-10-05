France: Normandy 80th Anniversary

From Normandy’s sweeping, cliff-lined coast to its rolling countryside, discover proud traditions, dramatic history, culinary delicacies, and alluring beauty on this fascinating, seven-night exploration. And as the world marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, spend two full days visiting Omaha and Utah Beaches, the Normandy American Cemetery and other sites associated with this pivotal World War II operation. Admire some of France’s greatest treasures, including magnificent Mont-Saint-Michel and the finely stitched Bayeux Tapestry. Savor flavorful local wines and a tasty lunch at a stately, 10th-century castle, plus sample Normandy’s acclaimed Calvados apple brandy on an estate. Throughout your travels, expert guides and lecturers share illuminating details about the region’s history and culture. Each evening, relax at your first-class hotel in the heart of Deauville, a beautiful, seaside resort town. This small-group journey features a professional travel director and a generous meal plan, with wine at dinner. Ideal for solo travelers with no single supplement!