Canadian Rockies Explorer with Glacier National Park

One of North America’s great unspoiled wildernesses, the Canadian Rockies offer bountiful rewards for outdoor lovers. Amid stunning alpine scenery, this 11-day adventure shared by no more than 24 fellow travelers offers a feast for the eyes — and the spirit. Embark on a nature-focused itinerary that brings you face to face with some truly stunning sights, staying in unique mountain lodges. Setting out from Calgary, enjoy lunch at a local restaurant located on the shores of serene Waterton Lake, where the prairie meets the mountains. Majestic Glacier National Park’s splendors are then revealed during a two-night stay that includes a travel highlight: riding in a legendary Red Jammer sightseeing bus along the fabled Going-to-the-Sun Road. Spend the next two nights in the authentic mountain town of Whitefish, Montana, taking a leisurely hike along the Whitefish Trail, riding a chairlift to Whitefish Mountain’s summit, and experiencing town life. After encountering some of the tour’s most striking scenery en route to British Columbia’s world-famous Banff National Park, visit photogenic Lake Louise and the Columbia Icefields, a UNESCO site; and traverse Athabasca Glacier in a special vehicle. Jasper National Park (another UNESCO site) follows, with the chance to admire the geological marvel of Maligne Canyon and cruise cerulean Maligne Lake. An exhilarating cliff-edge Glacier Skywalk expedition affords spectacular views. The final full day in the Canadian Rockies features a ride on the Banff Gondola to Sulphur Mountain’s 8,000-foot peak, and two more natural wonders: the Hoodoos and Bow Falls.

Request a Brochure >