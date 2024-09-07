Skip Navigation

Canadian Rockies Explorer with Glacier National Park

One of North America’s great unspoiled wildernesses, the Canadian Rockies offer bountiful rewards for outdoor lovers. Amid stunning alpine scenery, this 11-day adventure shared by no more than 24 fellow travelers offers a feast for the eyes — and the spirit. Embark on a nature-focused itinerary that brings you face to face with some truly stunning sights, staying in unique mountain lodges. Setting out from Calgary, enjoy lunch at a local restaurant located on the shores of serene Waterton Lake, where the prairie meets the mountains. Majestic Glacier National Park’s splendors are then revealed during a two-night stay that includes a travel highlight: riding in a legendary Red Jammer sightseeing bus along the fabled Going-to-the-Sun Road. Spend the next two nights in the authentic mountain town of Whitefish, Montana, taking a leisurely hike along the Whitefish Trail, riding a chairlift to Whitefish Mountain’s summit, and experiencing town life. After encountering some of the tour’s most striking scenery en route to British Columbia’s world-famous Banff National Park, visit photogenic Lake Louise and the Columbia Icefields, a UNESCO site; and traverse Athabasca Glacier in a special vehicle. Jasper National Park (another UNESCO site) follows, with the chance to admire the geological marvel of Maligne Canyon and cruise cerulean Maligne Lake. An exhilarating cliff-edge Glacier Skywalk expedition affords spectacular views. The final full day in the Canadian Rockies features a ride on the Banff Gondola to Sulphur Mountain’s 8,000-foot peak, and two more natural wonders: the Hoodoos and Bow Falls.

