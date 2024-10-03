Hadrian’s Italian Homecoming: Barcelona to Venice

Discover must-see Mediterranean destinations on this 10-night cruise aboard Oceania Cruises’ Vista. Embark in beautiful Barcelona and set sail on an unforgettable journey to Venice. Indulge your romantic side in France as you drink cafe au lait in Marseille’s sidewalk bistros. Glide down the famous Grand Corniche or try your luck at the famed Monte Carlo Casino in Monte Carlo. Visit the whimsical Leaning Tower of Pisa. In Rome, see the Colosseum and other iconic monuments before basking in the breathtaking turquoise waters of the iconic village of Positano. Take a tuk-tuk ride around the Bay of Kotor and get the local experience in Split as you cook coastal cuisine with Croatian villagers and partake in country festivities. Before journey’s end, savor the flavor of Italy in Venice — let the pecorino cheese, prosciutto, and perfected Italian wines wow your palate.