Egypt and the Eternal Nile

Accompanied by an expert Egyptian guide, this singular journey through antiquity reveals a storied land’s many treasures. Your small group of no more than 24 travelers begins its 15-day immersion in Egypt’s unsurpassed historic atmosphere in Cairo and its environs with the open-air museum at Memphis, Egypt’s first capital. Next is splendid Sakkara, royalty’s burial site for 3,000 years; and then the astounding Pyramids of Giza, guarded by their enigmatic Great Sphinx. Traveling to Aswan and tour the massive Aswan High Dam, an engineering marvel, and visit the renowned Nubia Museum. Embark next on a fascinating four-night Lake Nasser cruise through ancient Nubia that includes exploration of the Temples of Philae and the outstanding temples at New Kalabsha, Wadi el-Seboua, Amada, and Abu Simbel — home to a dramatic sound-and-light show amid the statuary. Then depart from Aswan on a classic three-night Nile voyage, enjoying a leisurely sail aboard a traditional felucca along the way, and visiting Kom Ombo’s unusual temple and Edfu’s Temple of Horus, Egypt’s best-preserved temple. Sail on to Luxor, the world’s “greatest open-air museum.” Here, explore the East and West banks’ wonders: the awe-inspiring Karnak and Luxor temple complexes, the haunting Valley of the Kings and Valley of the Queens, the dramatic Temple of Hatshepsut, and the massive Colossi of Memnon. Returning to Cairo for three nights, explore the exotic Khan el-Khalili bazaar and historic Old Cairo, and visit the acclaimed Egyptian Museum. Discover fabled “rose-red” Petra, ancient Jerash, and Amman with an optional five-day/four-night post-tour Jordan extension.

Request a Brochure >