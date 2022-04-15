2022 Dutch Waterways

Discover Old World cities, picture-perfect towns, and centuries of history along the intimate waterways of the Netherlands and Belgium! On this first-class cruise, take in Amsterdam’s gabled houses from the Dutch Golden Age. Then, meander in Bruges’s romantic old town and along Antwerp’s colorful lanes. Best of all, be inspired by the beautiful profusion of trees, plants, and flowers blossoming at Floriade Expo 2022, the world’s premier gardening festival held every 10 years! You’ll also enjoy a choice of included excursions. In Amsterdam, stroll amid a sea of cheerful tulips at Keukenhof Gardens, behold the Rijksmuseum’s masterpieces, or bike through quaint villages. Explore The Hague and the Mauritshuis’s treasures, or watch artisans at the Royal Delft porcelain factory. In Bruges, visit a chocolaterie, discover the beer culture, or admire fine Belgian art. Savor the ever-changing panoramas and carefree comforts that make river cruising so enticing. A generous meal plan with wine and beer at lunch and dinner complements your experience. No single supplement for solo travelers! Travel On while celebrating your UW pride.