Danube Delights with Prague

Old World charm and captivating architecture await on this seven-night Danube River cruise aboard Emerald Cruises’ Emerald Destiny. Enjoy an included two-night pre-cruise program in Prague, exploring all that the city has to offer, including Prague Castle and Charles Bridge. Visit Nuremberg and take a self-guided tour through its World War II Documentation Center, or learn to make traditional German gingerbread in a local baking class. Visit Weltenburg Abbey in Regensburg before making your way to Passau. Don’t miss Melk’s 18th-century Benedictine monastery — your gateway to another place and time. You can tap your toes to the strains of Strauss in Vienna, Austria’s opulent “City of Music” or visit Schönbrunn Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Before wrapping up your adventure in Budapest, enjoy the idyllic castles and romantic terraces of Bratislava.

