Finland: Arctic Magnificence

Embark on an exciting, seven-night adventure to the world’s happiest country! Start with a taste of Helsinki’s urban vibes and take in its stunning modern and historic architecture. Learn why the sauna experience is a cherished ritual for Finns and soak up some soothing steam yourself! Then fly north to Lapland and stay in a glass-domed cabin, perfect for watching the spectacular northern lights overhead. Look forward to invigorating outdoor activities amid snowy landscapes. Drive a team of energetic huskies on a thrilling ride across the glistening fjells, and strap on snowshoes for a trek through a moonlit forest. You’ll also explore the heritage of Finland’s three Sami cultures and see reindeer at a traditional reindeer farm. Plus, delight in a day trip to Tallinn, Estonia, to admire its beautiful old town, a UNESCO World Heritage site. This active, small-group experience features expert guides and lecturers, first-class hotels and a round-trip flight between Helsinki and Lapland.