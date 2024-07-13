North Sea Escapade: Paris to Stockholm

Sail away to the North Sea on this 10-night cruise aboard Oceania Cruises’ Nautica. Let the ebb and flow of the ocean take over, as you feel relaxed and energized by the people and places along the way. Begin your journey in Le Havre and set sail for Kristiansund. Soak in Norway’s laid-back vibe while admiring the colorful wooden houses and partaking in some of the town’s famous klippfisk (dried cod). Be inspired by the Viking spirit in Oslo as you take in the innovative architecture and sample the delectable seafood. Find out why the Danes are considered some of the happiest people, as you meander down the cobblestone streets of Copenhagen. Relax in Travemünde, a seaside resort with delicious marzipan and beautiful churches, and bask in the magnificent architecture of Riga. Tour Tallinn’s underground passageways as you learn about its historic past and explore the vibrant city, modern architecture, and open-air market of Helsinki before ending in Stockholm.