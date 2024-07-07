Icelandic Revelation

Bask in the beauty of this 10-night cruise through Iceland and Denmark aboard an extraordinary ship, Oceania Cruises’ Sirena! This tour is filled with gorgeous green coasts and iconic museums you don’t want to miss. Embark in Reykjavik and set sail for Grundarfjörður. Enjoy the ambience of serene waterfalls and unique views. Take a boat trip around Isafjörður where you can fish along the bay. Surround yourself with Icelandic folk culture in Akureyri. Picturesque Seyðisfjörður holds some of Iceland’s most iconic scenery to experience and wildlife to spot. Stroll through the streets of Djúpivogur where the culture is rich and the nature is breathtaking. Take a trip to the mysterious Faeroe Islands dotted midway between Iceland and Norway to experience a unique blend of quirky local culture and modern-day cafes. Before journey’s end, spend time in Heimaey and cruise around the island where you will find lava formations and can spot puffins in their natural habitat.