Alaska Insider

Discover the beauty of Alaska on this 12-night cruise aboard American Queen Voyages’ Ocean Victory. Experience an up-close adventure through unforgettable glaciers, wildlife, and national parks. Enjoy an included one-night hotel stay in Sitka, then set out with naturalists, historians, and marine biologists to see an untamed version of Alaska. Find whales feeding at Five Finger Lighthouse. Navigate through Thundering Glaciers Wilderness Area’s steep, narrow fjord passages by kayak or Zodiac raft. Spot seals in the spray of Baranof Island’s overflowing “waterfall coast” and explore Ketchikan, where petroglyphs, totem poles, and native dancers tell tales of Alaska’s indigenous peoples. Join expeditions to the Misty Fjords National Monument and Fiordland Conservancy. Before rejoining civilization in Vancouver, don’t miss your chance to fish, flightsee, or zip-line through this adventure-seekers paradise.

Request a Brochure >