One on One at One Alumni Place: Deborah Blum MA’82

January 29, 2020

WAA chief alumni officer Sarah Schutt talks with author Deb Blum MA’82 about her latest book, Poison Squad. Blum is a former UW professor of journalism, and Poison Squad is the university’s 2019–20 selection for Go Big Read, the campuswide common reading program.

