From the UW Archives: 13 Pictures That Are Creepier Than They Need to Be

Every Badger knows the scary campus stories. The Wisconsin Union Theater is haunted. Memorial Library is haunted. The Red Gym is haunted. Is there any old building on campus that isn’t haunted?) But, we thought we’d celebrate Halloween — and thoroughly creep you out — with some archival images that highlight lesser-known macabre facets of the UW.

Happy haunting!

Anatomy Jane, circa 1950–69

Okay, we know this isn’t real … right? We hope. Just look at those eyes.

UW Archives S04838



Don’t Be a Chicken, year unknown

We mainly feel terrified for the fate of poor Mr. Clucks. We’re also unnerved that there’s an entire category for clown images in the archives.

UW Archives S07624



All Aboard, 1916

There was a UW circus. There was a wagon full of clowns. That is all.

UW Archives S06409



Bonfire, 1922

We understand that this was an intentional tradition, but you can’t deny the slight ritualistic creepiness here.

UW Archives S05484



Those Eyes, year unknown

This might not be as creepy if it wasn’t for the chandeliers … the empty chairs … the fact that it’s titled Infant Mortality Display … and the illuminated glowing eyes of the woman on the left.

UW Archives S10149



Ladies in White, 1920

“Woman in white” is a staple of the horror genre. And here we have eight of them who labeled themselves inmates.

UW Archives S09249



Children of the …, 1916

What is it that’s so eerie about old photographs of children?

UW Archives S09777



What Lies Beneath, 1895

If basement swimming tank doesn’t say haunted, we don’t know what does.

UW Archives S02371



Human Scarecrow, 1897

Do we really have to explain further than human scarecrow?!

UW Archives S00228



Sisters, year unknown

Nope. Nope, nope, nope.

UW Archives S14873



Check the Attic, year unknown

Science Hall is one of the most-acknowledged haunted places on the UW¬¬–Madison campus. And what’s more haunted than an attic?

UW Archives S10789



Hanging Around, year unknown

We’ll tell you what’s more haunted than an attic in Science Hall: a floating skeleton in an attic in Science Hall.

UW Archives S08985



Faceless Child, circa 1900

Good luck ever walking down Linden Drive in the dark ever again.

UW Archives S05425