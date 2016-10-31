Home
From the UW Archives: 13 Pictures That Are Creepier Than They Need to Be
From the UW Archives: 13 Pictures That Are Creepier Than They Need to Be
Every Badger knows the scary campus stories. The Wisconsin Union Theater is haunted. Memorial Library is haunted. The Red Gym is haunted. Is there any old building on campus that isn’t haunted?) But, we thought we’d celebrate Halloween — and thoroughly creep you out — with some archival images that highlight lesser-known macabre facets of the UW.
Happy haunting!
Anatomy Jane, circa 1950–69
Okay, we know this isn’t real … right? We hope. Just look at those eyes.
UW Archives S04838
Don’t Be a Chicken, year unknown
We mainly feel terrified for the fate of poor Mr. Clucks. We’re also unnerved that there’s an entire category for clown images in the archives.
UW Archives S07624
All Aboard, 1916
There was a UW circus. There was a wagon full of clowns. That is all.
UW Archives S06409
Bonfire, 1922
We understand that this was an intentional tradition, but you can’t deny the slight ritualistic creepiness here.
UW Archives S05484
Those Eyes, year unknown
This might not be as creepy if it wasn’t for the chandeliers … the empty chairs … the fact that it’s titled Infant Mortality Display … and the illuminated glowing eyes of the woman on the left.
UW Archives S10149
Ladies in White, 1920
“Woman in white” is a staple of the horror genre. And here we have eight of them who labeled themselves inmates.
UW Archives S09249
Children of the …, 1916
What is it that’s so eerie about old photographs of children?
UW Archives S09777
What Lies Beneath, 1895
If basement swimming tank doesn’t say haunted, we don’t know what does.
UW Archives S02371
Human Scarecrow, 1897
Do we really have to explain further than human scarecrow?!
UW Archives S00228
Sisters, year unknown
Nope. Nope, nope, nope.
UW Archives S14873
Check the Attic, year unknown
Science Hall is one of the most-acknowledged haunted places on the UW¬¬–Madison campus. And what’s more haunted than an attic?
UW Archives S10789
Hanging Around, year unknown
We’ll tell you what’s more haunted than an attic in Science Hall: a floating skeleton in an attic in Science Hall.
UW Archives S08985
Faceless Child, circa 1900
Good luck ever walking down Linden Drive in the dark ever again.
UW Archives S05425