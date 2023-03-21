Day of the Badger Is Almost Here!

Skip Navigation

Andrea Stegman
March 21, 2023

Show your support when Day of the Badger returns March 28–29.

Mark your calendar for this celebration of all things UW — campus achievements, alumni accomplishments, Badger pride, and beloved traditions.  

With your support, this spirited day of giving can turn groundbreaking research into life-changing discoveries, give deserving students the chance to earn a UW degree, and strengthen the university.  

There are so many different ways you can participate in Day of the Badger.

  1. Give to your UW passion of choice.
  2. Find a match or challenge to join.
  3. Join the celebration online by sharing why you love and support UW on social using #DayoftheBadger.
  4. Try our digital photo booth.
  5. Check out the events happening on campus during Day of the Badger.

