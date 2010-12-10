Bronze Boarder Backs Bowl-Bound Badgers

It’s often said Badger fans are everywhere. And that list can now include the figure of a bronze surfer who’s been spotted backing the Badgers’ latest Rose Bowl bid.

Tom Schroeder ’80 snapped this photo of a statue nicknamed “The Cardiff Kook,” which sits near the beach in a San Diego County town called Cardiff by the Sea.

Schroeder says since it was erected in 2007, locals have been pulling pranks and dressing it up as a clown, a ballerina, and even the victim of a shark attack.

But shortly after it became official that the Badgers would play in Pasadena on New Year’s Day, the surfing community woke up to this charming display of cardinal and white school spirit.