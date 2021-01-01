Cheer ON
Badger Athletics Activities
Bring your Badger spirit to life by taking part in traditions, tours, and tailgates that reach Bucky-level excitement. WAA pulls out all the stops to get you jumping around, singing U-Rah-Rah, and enjoying the moment with Badgers of all ages.
Home Field Advantage takes your Badger football fandom to the next level. These complete weekend packages turn the best college football experience into an even bigger hit. And they’re exclusively offered to Wisconsin Alumni Association members and those recognized in Van Hise Society, Bascom Hill Society, and 1848 Society.