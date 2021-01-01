Skip Navigation
Badger Athletics Activities

Bring your Badger spirit to life by taking part in traditions, tours, and tailgates that reach Bucky-level excitement. WAA pulls out all the stops to get you jumping around, singing U-Rah-Rah, and enjoying the moment with Badgers of all ages.

Bucky at the 2019 Rose Bowl

Athletics Travel

Madison is home to winning Badger sports action. Getting away to experience the thrill of victory is great, too. And the best way to head out in total Wisconsin style is to travel with WAA on Badger road trips, the Official Badger Bowl Tour, and more.
Badger Huddle

On the road our BADGER HUDDLE® is the tailgate in town with Wisconsin-style food, fans, and fun before football games. Plus, as the official UW pregame party, it's the only event that features appearances by Bucky Badger and the UW Spirit Squad.
Home Field Advantage

Bucky running onto the field with the cheer team
Home Field Advantage takes your Badger football fandom to the next level. These complete weekend packages turn the best college football experience into an even bigger hit. And they’re exclusively offered to Wisconsin Alumni Association members and those recognized in Van Hise Society, Bascom Hill Society, and 1848 Society.
Specialty Sports Tours

Baseball Spring Training
Secure your ticket to some of the world’s most sought-after sporting events like the Open Championship, Major League Baseball’s spring training, the Kentucky Derby, and more. Each epic adventure includes MVP-level service, value-added perks, and the chance to witness sports history in the making.
Upcoming Events

Mar. 10Mar. 14, 2022

2022 Spring Training in Arizona