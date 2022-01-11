Badger Fans Hit Jackpot at the Las Vegas Bowl

When in Vegas, always bet on red. Badger red, that is. In their 20th consecutive bowl game, the Wisconsin Badgers ran away with a 20–13 victory over Arizona State University on December 30, 2021, in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The 240 alumni, friends, and fans who experienced this winner of a game as part of the Official Badger Bowl Tour lucked out in other ways, as well. Not only did they stay among Badger players at the team hotel, the Mandalay Bay, but they also stormed ASU’s team hotel to attend a joint bowl pep rally. And although the Sun Devils won the school dance competition during this event (clearly a case of home field advantage), Badger fans were still seen having “slots” of fun throughout.

Game Day (or night, as it were) had fans flocking to Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. More than 1,000 alumni, friends, and fans shuffled their way over to the BADGER HUDDLE® within the stadium-sponsored FanFest, for a pregame party that included the UW Marching Band, the UW Spirit Squad, and Bucky.