Moo Over Miami

Wisconsin is known for several things: its large number of dairy cows, its being the birth home of both Laverne and Shirley, and its long memory for football grudges.

On December 27, the Badgers will make their first-ever trip to the Pinstripe Bowl, where they will face the University of Miami. If the orange-and-green U on the Hurricanes’ helmets looks familiar to you, that’s natural. This is the same team that the Badgers played in the Orange Bowl last year.

While the Badgers don’t have a huge history with the Hurricanes, there have been a few memorable showdowns. The UW has played Miami five times, and the Dairy Staters hold a 3–2 record against the Sunshine State team, including bowl-game victories in 2009 and 2017. (For those of you who wonder about the UW’s history with the other Miami — the one in Ohio — the Badgers played them once, beating them 58–0 in 2015.)

So, what do you need to know about this bitter rivalry when it’s renewed for the half-dozenth time later this month?