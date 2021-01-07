Duke’s Mayo Bowl Win Spreads Badger Cheer

Although the season was unlike any other, the outcome of the Badgers’ bowl game was pleasantly familiar with Wisconsin beating Wake Forest 42–28 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 30, 2020. It was the team’s sixth win in their last seven bowls and improved the Badgers’ all-time record in bowl games to 17–15.

Even though the WAA wasn’t able to offer the Official Badger Bowl Tour, alumni and fans were surely jumping around as they watched from home. With Wake Forest’s quarterback throwing four interceptions in the game — after throwing only one during the entire regular season — and the Badgers’ quarterback running for two touchdowns (the first rushing TDs of his career), this convincing bowl victory gives the team and fans alike hope for even better days ahead in 2021.