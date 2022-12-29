A First “Rate” Bowl Experience

Although it may have been the Wisconsin football team’s 21st consecutive bowl appearance, it was the team’s first time playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix. It was also the first time in program history that the Badgers faced Oklahoma State.

With their 24–17 win over the Cowboys, the Badgers can build off this victory next season.

What was building before the game, though, was excitement for alumni, friends, and fans who took part in the Official Badger Bowl Tour. And the Valley of the Sun didn’t disappoint, with mountains of events and activities awaiting tour participants just outside the doors of the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel.