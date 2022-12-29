Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Athletic Travel

>

A First “Rate” Bowl Experience

A First “Rate” Bowl Experience

Brian Klatt
December 29, 2022
Athletic Travel >
Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Although it may have been the Wisconsin football team’s 21st consecutive bowl appearance, it was the team’s first time playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix. It was also the first time in program history that the Badgers faced Oklahoma State.

With their 24–17 win over the Cowboys, the Badgers can build off this victory next season.

What was building before the game, though, was excitement for alumni, friends, and fans who took part in the Official Badger Bowl Tour. And the Valley of the Sun didn’t disappoint, with mountains of events and activities awaiting tour participants just outside the doors of the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel.

Add to that the tour’s exclusive perks and spirited camaraderie, and there was a hot time had by all. Now, here’s to a great 2023 season and seeing you on the next tour!

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

quiz

Finley Soars

Relish this image: you’ll never see another Badger men’s basketball player sport the number 24. On February 20, 2022, the UW retired Michael Finley...

Read More >
Athletics,
Badger Insider,
Publications
story

Badger Fans Hit Jackpot at the Las Vegas Bowl

Read More >
Athletics,