Heaps of Hoops

On January 8, 2014 the Badger men’s basketball team defeated Illinois to win its sixteenth consecutive game to start the 2013–14 season. The streak ended six days later with a loss at Indiana (and then Michigan, and Minnesota … but never mind all that). Still, sixteen wins was long enough to break the university’s previous, century-old record for best start to a season. The 1913–14 squad, under coach Walter “Doc” Meanwell, won all 15 of its games. Here’s a look back at a few things you may not know about the streak.